Google merges Waze and Maps teams to streamline business





To streamline business, Google will combine the Waze and Maps teams.

Over the past few months, many companies have made cuts or changed their business strategies to realign their ships and get it right for the next year. To consolidate some of its employees, Google will merge the Geo and Waze teams, apparently to cut costs.

The Wall Street Journal reports that the company plans to combine about 500 people from the Waze team with Google’s teams working on Maps, Earth, and other related products and services. The publication says this will take place on December 9th. Unfortunately, it looks like there will be some losses in the process, as Waze CEO Neha Parikh is reportedly leaving the company after the merger.

Despite merging the teams, Google maintains all products separately and claims Waze remains a standalone product. The move will reduce duplication within the company, but speaking with sources, Google said it has no plans to lay off members of the team. A spokesperson said: “Google remains committed to Waze’s unique brand, beloved apps, and vibrant community of volunteers and users.”

Google first acquired Waze about 10 years ago for a total of $1.1 billion. Since then, Google has continued to run the service as an independent entity, providing improvements and features to the app. Currently, Waze has over 150 million active users, which is a lot, but it doesn’t compare to his billion users on Google Maps.

This isn’t the first example we’ve heard of adjustments. I was making adjustments. Perhaps the biggest change this year was the closure of the Stadia game streaming service. The company has been doing the right thing for customers by refunding hardware and game purchases through its platform, but this move came as quite a surprise.

Google hasn’t laid off employees yet, but there have been reports that it will from 2023. He reached out to Google for comment, but has yet to hear back. I will update this article if I get an answer.

Source: Wall Street Journal

