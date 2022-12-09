Google’s Dart language will soon stop using null in answers





When the third major release of the Dart programming language debuts in mid-2023, it will disallow null values ​​in unexpected places.

Null in this context is an imputed value that indicates that there is no value or referenced object. Null references date back to around 1964 when British computer scientist Tony Hoare introduced the concept to his ALGOL family of languages. He considered them a “billion dollar mistake” for the amount of time and money they spent fixing the problem to this day.

Dart is an object-oriented, garbage-collected, C-like language that was once intended to replace JavaScript, but as of version 2.12 there is a way to prevent errors from accessing variables set to null. as it supported sane null-safety. However, it maintained a mode for running code without null-safety or partial null-safety.

Dart 3 ceases to entertain these suboptimal possibilities.

As Dart and Flutter Product Manager Michael Thomsen explains in a blog post: “As a final step in that journey, we’ve removed some historical Dart language and SDK artifacts, including removing support for running without sane null-safety. “

According to Thomsen, null-safety means that a non-nullable variable never contains a null value. Not all implementations of null safety are so robust. C# has exceptions for null checks. Also Kotlin has an exception.

The Dart migration should help catch type-related bugs at compile time and improve code readability, maintainability, and ahead-of-time (AOT) compilation.

However, it will cost you. Sound null-safety becomes the only option, so pubspec files Dart package metadata with SDK constraints below 2.12 will no longer be resolved in Dart 3. According to Thomsen, about 85% of Flutter code (written in Dart) supports sound. Zero security at this point. If you have apps and packages in the remaining 15%, you’ll need to change your code before Dart 3 comes out.

German automaker BMW recently managed a null-safe code revision for its MyBMW app built on the Dart framework Flutter. “With a codebase as large as the MyBMW app, migrating to null-safe was certainly not easy, but Google’s tools were of great help in the migration process,” said the statement. We now have a codebase that is less prone to errors.”

Dart is currently ranked 16th most popular programming language according to Stack Overflow’s 2022 Developer Survey. Of nearly 72,000 respondents, about 6.54% say they use Dart, Kotlin (15th) at 9.16%, Rust (14th) at 9.32%, and Go (13th) at 11.15%. . Apple’s Swift programming language ranked him 19th with 4.91%. The most widely used language among survey respondents was JavaScript (#1), used by 65.36%.

Following the release of Dart 3, the language’s next major milestone will likely be support for compiling Dart code to WebAssembly (Wasm), allowing Flutter web apps to run as native code in the browser. can be executed. This effort requires cooperation from the W3C and browser vendors to add support for garbage collection languages ​​(such as Dart) to Wasm using the WasmGC extension.

