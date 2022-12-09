Google Pixel Fold’s animations give it the best foldable look yet





The launch still has to wait until next year

For now, it’s no secret that Google is working on the first foldable smartphone. This will probably be called the Google Pixel Fold. Thanks to the leak, we’ve already got a good look at what to expect from the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 competitor.

A new leak comes from a collaboration between Onleaks and HowToiSolve. The source gives the dimensions of the foldable phone which should come with an inner screen of 7.69 inches and an outer screen of 5.79 inches. The device itself is said to be around 158.7 x 139.7 x 5.7mm when unfolded.

The dimensions may seem odd when compared to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, but the Pixel Fold should offer a slightly different approach to Samsung’s phones. Instead of displaying a screen, it has a landscape appearance with a screen shaped much like the Oppo Find N, but larger.

The rendering itself shows what to expect from the Pixel Fold. The foldable device has a smartphone-like screen on the outside that folds to reveal a small tablet-sized internal display. In contrast to most of its competitors, the Pixel Fold features some large bezels on the top and bottom of the internal screen. Large enough for a selfie camera. The rest of the design language screams Pixel, but with a rear camera bar that emulates the visor of his regular Pixel phone as much as possible without getting in the way of the folding mechanism.

These renders are very similar to those published by Jon Prosser earlier this year, but only a few details that can be ignored given that these renders are built on leaked material. In Onleaks’ renders, the foldable phone is shinier than Prosser’s, and the internal front-facing camera stands out a bit. Still, component placement and screen size he’s been consistent across the two leaks, making a very good case for the credibility of both.

We could see more Pixel Fold leaks in the coming months as we get closer to its rumored May launch. But software leaks have been rare on Google devices so far. , so you already have an idea of ​​what to expect on that front.

