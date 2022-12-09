Google Officially Explains How Android’s Private Computing Core Works





Google introduced some new privacy and security settings in Android 12. This includes a new toggle to enable/disable the camera and mic, indicators to show when the camera and mic are in use, a new privacy dashboard, and more. The company provided detailed descriptions of these features, but only a brief overview of Android’s new private computing cores.

At last year’s I/O developer conference, Google announced that private computing cores would be a secure partition for handling sensitive user data on-device, similar to that used for passwords and biometric data. revealed something. The company added that it will be used for several AI-powered features such as automatic captioning, Now Playing and Smart Reply, but didn’t elaborate on how it all worked. This led to speculation that it was using an Android VM called “microdroid” until late last year, when a Googler shared an insight and revealed that the private computing cores were not associated with running virtual machines. I was. What Android’s Private Computing Core does and how it works.

In a new blog post, Google said that the Private Compute Core (PCC) is “a secure, isolated data processing environment within the Android operating system that allows you to control the data inside, whether, how, when, and so on. can be determined,” he explains. In this way, PCC can enable features like Live Translate without sharing ongoing sensing data with service providers, including Google. please. “

How Android’s Private Computing Core Works

Android’s private computing core inherently keeps sensitive data for features like Live Translate, Now Playing, and Smart Reply private from other subsystems. To do this, Google uses techniques such as interprocess communication (IPC) bindings and detached processes. These techniques are part of the Android Open Source Project and can be controlled by exposed surfaces such as the Android Framework APIs.

An architectural overview of the Android Private Computing Core

As Google continuously updates its AI capabilities, the machine learning models running within PCC must also be kept up-to-date. To do this without compromising sensitive data, Google leverages federated learning and analytics to monitor network calls and improve model performance using private computing services. Private computing services provide a privacy-preserving bridge between private computing cores and the cloud, allowing Google to deliver updated AI models and other updates to sandboxed machine learning capabilities via a secure path make it possible. Communication between the sandbox function and the private computing service is through open-source APIs that remove identifying information from the data.

To further increase transparency, Google has published a technical whitepaper detailing a diagram of the privacy architecture for data protection, its processes and mechanisms, and continuous sensing capabilities to maintain the confidentiality of PCC data. did. Additionally, the company recently open-sourced its private computing service, allowing the Android community to independently inspect the code that controls data management and egress policies.

