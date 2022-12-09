US Side Against Google in Consequential Social Media Lawsuit





(Dec. 8): The Biden administration has told the U.S. Supreme Court that social media companies, in some cases, were complicit in families seeking to sue Alphabet’s Google for terrorist attacks, and were responsible for promoting harmful speech. said that it may be questioned.

The Department of Justice (DOJ) filed a Supreme Court document Wednesday night, arguing that social media websites should be held accountable for some of the ways algorithms decide what content to put in front of users. Did.

The case, likely to be discussed early next year, concerns the family of Nohemi Gonzalez, a 23-year-old US citizen who was murdered by Isis in Paris in November 2015. Her family claims her YouTube, which is owned by Google, violated. The Anti-Terrorism Act because its algorithms recommended her ISIS-related content.

DOJ never sided with Gonzales. Instead, the government argued that the family should get another crack in a federal appeals court that dismissed the complaint against Google. The government said social media companies should not be held accountable simply for not allowing or removing content.

The lawsuit could narrow the country’s interpretation of Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act. The Communications Decency Act is a valuable shield of liability for the technology industry that protects social media platforms from liability for user-generated content.

“This law does not prohibit claims based on YouTube’s alleged endorsement of ISIS content,” wrote U.S. Acting Attorney General Brian Fletcher.

A coalition of 26 states and Washington, DC also sued on Gonzales’ behalf in the case, arguing that the court encouraged an overly broad interpretation of section 230. They argued that the law currently prevents state enforcement when criminals are active online.

Congress has long debated whether to reform Section 230, which was first passed in 1996, before the modern Internet took over our daily lives. Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle argue that broad immunity has allowed social media companies to make editorial decisions that affect billions of people without consequences. has struggled to develop and pass bipartisan legislation on the issue, leaving the issue of online speech to the courts.

Most Supreme Court justices have not issued public statements on their views on Section 230, but last year Justice Clarence Thomas said the court should consider treating social media companies like public utilities. Exception. This will allow the government to create a more aggressive regulatory regime for companies like his Meta Platforms Inc, Twitter Inc and YouTube.

The Google v. Gonzalez case has already caught the attention of some senators on the Capitol. Republican Senators Ted Cruz (Texas) and Senator Josh Hawley (Missouri) filed arguments in favor of reforming Section 230. Section 230 has long faced the wrath of conservatives who want to punish social media companies for allegedly censoring conservative content.

Google argues that narrowing Section 230 could make it more difficult for Google and other social media platforms to remove terrorist content.

“For years, YouTube has invested in technology, teams and policies to identify and remove extremist content,” said Google spokesperson Jos Castaeda. , other platforms, and civil society on a regular basis to share information and best practices.If we fall short of Article 230, the internet becomes less safe, with harmful content and It becomes difficult to fight.”

DOJ backed Twitter and Google in another Supreme Court case on social media this week. At issue in Twitter v. Mehier Taamneh is whether Twitter violated anti-terrorism laws by failing to enforce a policy against terrorist content on its platform. Fletcher argued in Tuesday night’s filing that Mr. Termne’s family failed to prove that Twitter intentionally “supported and abetted” terrorism.

