Patent owner partially wins over Google at CAFC

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit (CAFC) today partly reversed and partly upheld the Patent Trial and Appeal Board (PTAB) decision that Google failed to prove certain claims in Hammond Development International’s U.S. Patent No. 10,270,816. made a precedent decision to Not patentable.

The Hammonds patent covers a communications system that allows a communications device to remotely run one or more applications. Google filed an inter partes review of all claims in the ‘816 patent, arguing that they were obvious over various combinations of prior art. The PTAB ultimately held that claims 1-13 and 20-30 were obvious, but Google had failed to prove that claims 14-19 were unpatentable.

On appeal, Google argued that the Boards’ findings that Hammonds’ U.S. Patent No. 9,264,483 was unpatentable in the prior IPR, held claim 18 of the ‘816 patent unpatentable under secured estoppel. claimed. The CAFC has not waived its collateral estoppel claim by Google’s failure to raise it in its petition because the final decision on the 483 IPR was issued after it filed the IPR on the 816 patent. After discovering, claim 18 is collaterally estoppel. Because the patentability of claim 14 of the ‘816 patent is scaled by claim 18, the court held that claim 14 was also unpatentable.

Hammond objected that claim 18 of the ‘816 patent and claim 18 of the ‘483 patent raised the same patentability issue. But he said the CAFC is just a different language, and the question of patentability is not materially changed by these differences. The court explained:

Both claims recite a communications system that enables a communications device to remotely execute one or more applications, wherein an application server communicates requests to the communications device to process services and A request contains instructions to present speech or audio data to the user. The only difference in the claims is the wording that describes the number of application servers.

Accordingly, collateral estoppel was applied to claim 18, and claim 14 was also held unpatentable.

However, the Federal Circuit rejected Google’s contention that dependent claims 1517 and 19 should also apply under security estoppel. The court said Google did not raise an incidental estoppel argument with respect to these claims, and did not agree that these claims necessarily fell under the unpatentability of claim 18. , wrote the court. Google, responsible for the appeal, failed to convince us that the board’s decision should be reversed.

