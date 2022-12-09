December Google Play System Update: Digital Driver’s License





Google’s December Play system update offers a beta test to keep your digital driver’s license in the Wallet app on your Android phone while also preparing for next year’s Pixel tablet.

Update: An update reveals a new download bubble for the Play Store and a tweak to Fitbit’s Google Wallet.

Google launches monthly Android security updates to keep your phone safe and offer new features, but they’re not the only way to improve. Lately, Google has been focusing on Play Services, Play Store, and Play system updates for Android, calling the trio “the Google system.” Each month, Google outlines what’s new for these three of his methods, with a sneak peek at what’s new for the month ahead.

The easiest way to check if your phone needs to update Google Play Services is to follow the direct link to the app’s Play Store listing and update from there if possible. To update the Play Store, tap your avatar in the corner and tap[設定]Tap.[概要]Under the section you will see an option to update the Play Store.Google Play system updates, on the other hand, can be found in the Settings app under[端末情報]>[Android バージョン]>[Google Play システム アップデート]In can be confirmed.

With the first batch of December Google system updates arriving before the start of the new month, we know Google Wallet is preparing a beta test for securely storing driver’s licenses on Android phones. For now, the Google Wallet digital driver’s license beta is limited to the US and will still only support “select” states.

Details are not yet available on which states will be included in the test or how they will be able to register when the beta test begins. may be intended for

Meanwhile, the same Play Services update is also set to include additional preparations for Pixel tablets. One specific feature of his Pixel tablet that Google is tracking is the ability to receive a “cast” like any other Chromecast or Nest Hub. However, it seems the Pixel Tablet is not always ready to accept incoming casts. There is now some kind of warning if you need to “interact” with the tablet before the cast is complete.

As a minor note, after this same update Nearby Sharing should also work a bit faster to detect your friend’s device.

December 8th Update: December is well underway, but Google continues to tweak patch notes for various Google system updates, including new changes to the Play Store and Wallet.

As the APK Insights team discovered last week, the Google Play Store is preparing to launch a download progress bubble that allows you to monitor downloads while browsing other apps. According to Google’s patch notes, the feature will be officially released later this month.

Meanwhile, Google Wallet appears to form support for managing cards and payment methods loaded on (supported) Fitbit watches and trackers. This feature is currently only available on Fitbit Sense 2 and Versa 4, with other watches still using Fitbit Pay.

Google Play system update for December 2022 critical fix

[Auto, Phone, TV] Bug fixes for account management, security and updatability related services.Device connection

[Phone] Update cast-related settings.

[Phone] Reduce delays in discovering contacts via Nearby Sharing.

[Phone] Notify the user when casting to a tablet device that requires user interaction. A new Google Play Store feature that helps you find your favorite apps and games. Optimizations result in faster and more reliable downloads and installations. Continuous improvements to Play Protect to keep your device safe. Various performance optimizations, bug fixes, and security, stability, and accessibility improvements.

[Phone]You can now view the installation progress of multiple apps and games while navigating Google Play.support

[Phone] A new feature that allows users to enter feedback descriptions using voice input. Speech input is enabled and transcribed only when the user indicates an explicit intent to enter speech by clicking the input button.wallet

[Phone] A beta feature that allows users in select US states to digitize their state ID/driver’s license to Google Wallet for convenient, private, and secure presentations.

[Phone] With Wallet, you can now manage your payment cards on your Fitbit device. Developer Services New developer features for Google and third-party app developers. Support device connectivity, location and context, and utility-related developer services in your app. Systems Management Updates to the Systems Management service to improve device performance and stability.

FTC: I use automated affiliate links to earn income. more.

For more information, visit 9to5Google on YouTube.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://9to5google.com/2022/12/08/december-play-system-updates-digital-drivers-license/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos