New technologies are now at the heart of patient care





Patient care and healthcare delivery has always been one of society’s top priorities, but during the pandemic, keeping people healthy has become of paramount importance. .

The role of pharmaceutical companies was similar. In particular, not only how incredible advances in medical science have helped the world fight COVID-19, but also how the pharmaceutical industry has been rewarded for its efforts.

Looking to overcome the challenges of the past few years, pharma companies now have the opportunity to make further progress, bring innovation to the market and gain a competitive edge over their rivals in the process.

the race has begun

Escalate and improve patient care with solutions that can truly make a difference, leveraging massive amounts of patient data (where GDPR compliance permits) and cutting-edge technology to help develop and deliver new products There is an ongoing race to

Patients are not ignorant of the technology-driven changes happening around them. We have been using wearable technology for decades already. This market acceleration began 20 years before him with devices ranging from Bluetooth headsets to smartwatches. Since then, we seem to be glued to our screens to learn more about ourselves, tapping apps that promise to monitor everything from self-care to circadian rhythms.

Wearables are also becoming a breakout technology in the pharmaceutical industry. Biospace predicts that the market for these types of devices added to patient care toolkits will grow from $21.3 billion today to $196.5 billion by 2030.

In fact, the possibilities are endless. We already have access to devices that monitor heart rate and alert first responders if sensors detect a health crisis such as a stroke or heart attack. Similar technology could be deployed across society, reducing critical treatment times.

Emergency response is just the tip of the iceberg. All the data generated by the wearable, from blood sugar levels to monitoring menstrual cycle changes, is automatically passed on to front-line medical facilities for experts to read and respond appropriately.

Such technology is just one example of an area ripe for the pharmaceutical business. But we have many other exciting developments at our fingertips.

Biosimilars pump blood into the sector

Interest in biosimilars has increased in recent years. If you don’t know these types of drugs, the NHS describes them as:

A biosimilar, therefore, is a biological drug that closely resembles another version already licensed for use and is currently always recommended. Of course, it is subject to the same NICE guidance as already-approved brand-name drugs. NHS leaders believe biosimilars could generate up to 300 million annual savings thanks to their speed of development. This is a timely savings in a difficult market where financial pressure is likely to mount over the next few years.

Clinicians also note that the biosimilars market will develop rapidly and become complex. This is because more pharmaceutical companies are using these technologies to introduce unique treatments. At the same time, with full patient/caregiver consent, healthcare providers are beginning to offer biosimilar treatments to their patients, and biosimilar treatments will become widely recognized and hopefully accepted in the near future. is.

Patients experience biosimilars in different ways. For example, in my own experience with biosimilars, I helped a global pharmaceutical company launch a biosimilar autoimmune drug. The really smart part of this development is the wide use of the technology it utilizes.

An app was developed to allow patients to monitor their symptoms. For example, baseline health metrics are checked and recorded, diet and exercise advice is provided, and medication dosages are adjusted by healthcare providers accordingly.

On the other hand, reading patient data and symptoms using this method will become commonplace. For patients, constant improvements and updates to relevant apps provide a sleek interface to keep track of their status and easily access support.

Broad Benefits of Technology-Driven Treatments

Of course, generations of patients have become accustomed to traditional treatments. Whenever change occurs, it often happens slowly and people need to be persuaded of the benefits of such evolution.

It is useful to pause and summarize why different types of technology are currently so important to the development of the pharmaceutical and healthcare sectors. Expressing its benefits can win the hearts and minds of millions of patients around the world.

Ability to constantly monitor symptoms, including emergency alerts New ways of interacting for providers and patients Better management of treatment plans, including long-term care Overall promise of faster and more efficient service delivery

As mentioned earlier, apps will be one of the primary interfaces through which this new type of professional-patient relationship will be formed. A NEJM Catalyst survey found that the majority (60%) of clinicians and healthcare industry leaders believe that effective patient engagement has a profound impact on quality of care and can significantly reduce system costs. thinking about.

Anything that can be done to solve this problem must be viewed as positive. Patient engagement apps that improve the doctor-patient experience are valuable tools.

Digital tools enhance the benefits of medical products, such as the aforementioned remote monitoring capabilities with the ability to collect vital patient data. Overall, mobile patient engagement promises greater efficiency for pharmaceutical company care, physicians, clinics, medical associations, and the industry at large.

Leading pharmaceutical companies such as Pfizer, Merck & Co., and Novartis are asking their representatives to use innovative digital tools to enhance credibility and relevance, reconnect with target audiences, and improve their infrastructure around medical products. is actively equipped.

Creating and delivering efficient medical apps for professionals contributes to a broader effort to overhaul treatment programs.

Digital has the potential to be the panacea for addressing the lack of awareness and understanding of what patients can do to alleviate their conditions and symptoms. It can also improve communication between doctors and patients by removing bureaucracy from the process while maintaining compliance with healthcare regulations. It can also streamline systems that are prone to overload, especially those in densely populated urban and underserved rural areas that are most under pressure for a variety of reasons.

User trust increases simply by providing apps that facilitate patient engagement and improve the experience of treatment and healthcare delivery. Healthcare apps can be built for patients with a deep level of personalization, with a user-friendly, agile design that fits a wide range of demographic groups. And that’s really the heart of the matter.

Why End-User Connections Matter

Mass adoption of new technology-driven medicines, treatments and healthcare services will only happen if patients, and therefore healthcare providers, feel secure that this new wave will change their outcomes for the better. .

Two things are important for society to feel comfortable: technology and communication. This means building and using platforms from apps for patients to portals for medical professionals that display information and advice from pharmaceutical companies.

Connecting the dots between pharmaceutical companies using cutting-edge platforms for innovative drug delivery, their healthcare markets, and the patients that professionals are there to support can create a virtuous circle. increase.

Patients are playing their part in the healthcare delivery revolution, providing real-time data as part of a feedback loop that the pharmaceutical industry can use to improve and invent treatments.

There is no question that innovation is at the heart of patient service and care, whether it is a pharmaceutical company or a frontline healthcare provider. We just need to consider the progress made by other markets. Observe, for example, how smarter use of customer data has rocked the energy market, allowing consumers to switch to better options with just a few clicks.

Now consider the broader advertising industry, which has evolved from large-scale TV marketing to one-to-one personalized messaging fueled by data and technology.

In this context, we must look to the future of pharmaceutical and healthcare delivery. Technology and the data it provides not only facilitate the development of medicines, but also their use in ongoing patient care.

Investments in healthtech are set to grow as the private and public sectors join forces for the benefit of society as a whole and patient demand for innovation in diagnostics and treatments increases. For pharmaceutical industry leaders, there has never been a better time to consider new ways to deliver smart, efficient treatments, driven by technology that provides a platform for new drugs and user adoption.

About the author

Rachel Grigg, Director of Partnerships at LABS (part of Initials CX), has been working with digital technology for the past 25 years and has seen and been part of digital transformation first hand. Her roles range from working for a large company designing tech products to her MD and her COO helping a small digital agency grow and succeed.

