Google Ad Manager outage costs ad sales for large websites

OAKLAND, Calif. (Reuters) – Google’s service, which many large websites rely on to sell and display ads, was down for about three hours on Thursday, cutting revenue for a major news publisher during the critical holiday period. lost, said two sources familiar with the matter.

The Google Ad Manager issue has been resolved and ad serving to affected users has now resumed, Google said in a tweet Thursday night. We apologize for the inconvenience.

News websites such as The New York Times, Washington Post, Wall Street Journal and Los Angeles Times have been affected by the issue, one of the sources said.

Another said that lost revenue for one large news website was thousands of dollars an hour, occurring during a critical revenue period when advertisers advertised holiday season deals. rice field.

This is a substantial financial loss, sources said.

The New York Times, Washington Post, Wall Street Journal, Los Angeles Times and Google did not respond to requests for comment.

Google has historically issued refunds to clients for certain service issues. Thursday’s outage is considered a P0 incident, the company’s highest-priority problem designation, and some services began to resume about two hours later, his third source said. increase.

Ad Manager’s roughly 90% share of the U.S. market for ad-serving software that publishers embed on their websites is an antitrust move by Texas and other states against the tech giant. According to the lawsuit,

Essentially all major websites (USA Today, ESPN, CBS, Time, Walmart, Weather.com, etc.) use GAM, the lawsuit states.

Lack of competition has left publishers with few Google Ad Manager backup options available, according to sources, and lawmakers in the United States and other countries are working to draft legislation to curb Google’s market power. increase.

Google says it faces a lot of competition and denies allegations of anti-competitive practices.

During the suspension, ads continued to appear on Google’s own services such as YouTube.

