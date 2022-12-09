Hines Community College Opens High Tech Training Center at MCITy – The Vicksburg Post





Hines Community College Opens High Tech Training Center at MCITy

Released at 3:13 pm on Thursday, December 8, 2022

Hines Community College celebrated Wednesday the ribbon-cutting of its new Emerging Technology Training Center at the Mississippi Innovation and Technology Center (MCITy) in Vicksburg. The new facility will provide employee training using newly available technology. (Photo by James Dixon | VTV Network)

Hines Community College held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its new Emerging Technology Training Center Wednesday at the Mississippi Innovation and Technology Center (MCITy) in downtown Vicksburg.

The project aims to leverage the local presence of the United States Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) and the USACE Engineers Research and Development Center (ERDC) and other partners to help communities develop work-related technology. and The center provides training and technical support to students, SMEs, start-ups and established industries.

Several community leaders and school officials spoke at the event, including David Creel, Vice Chancellor for Workforce Development at Hinds Community College.

What we wanted to do at the center wasn’t duplicate what we were doing on campus just five miles away, Creel said. I wanted it to be special. I just wanted to add. I wanted it to be innovative.

The center includes a Virtual Reality/Augmented Reality Lab, a Workforce/Multi-Purpose Lab, and an Industry 4.0 Lab designed to train workers in the manufacturing process through simulation.

Warren County Board of Supervisors Chairman Kelle Barfield also spoke at the event and was pleased to see more training being made available to workers in the community.

I have worked at Entergy for about 33 years. Mr. Barfield can affirm that he will cooperate with economic development. Basically, his first question wasn’t “Do you have land?” Or how much is the electricity bill? Does it have a qualified workforce?

Ryan Miller is Executive Director of Accelerate MS, a state workforce development program launched in 2020. He said he is also enthusiastic about the opportunities the new facility will bring to the local workforce.

If you get the chance to take a tour and see some of the technology in these rooms, you’ll understand why so many people are so excited to step into these halls, offices and simulators. He said. It will open doors they have never seen before.

After the ceremony, the participants were divided into groups to tour the new facilities.

In one room, a demonstration of a motion capture system was on display. With this system, the movements of an individual in a special suit were directly translated into animation of his 3D model of the person displayed on the monitor. Another room housed a virtual reality headset used to visualize the designs used in manufacturing.

Employee training at the facility will begin shortly. For more information, contact Hinds Community College at hindscc.edu or call 1-800-446-3722.

