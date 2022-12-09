Why Business People Matter, Not Technology





Founder and Head Coach/CEO of Funds2Orgs Group.

Getty

In the digital age, it’s easy to get distracted by the constant stream of new technologies like artificial intelligence, virtual assistants, Internet of Things (IoT), machine learning, video collaboration, mobile apps, and more. Companies are adopting these new technologies for a variety of reasons, including process ease, cost savings, and the belief that innovation increases productivity. Technology enables business teams to work more efficiently and focus on value-added tasks. This increases employee efficiency measured in terms of output per hour or the percentage of time an employee spends on production activities.

But without top talent, technology is useless. For example, the current capabilities of chatbots, which we’ve all seen, are unimpressive. I’m having a hard time doing

Why are most businesses not using technology effectively?

There are several reasons why companies struggle to implement technology effectively.

unrealistic expectations. Managers often expect technology to solve their problems. In reality, it is the business people who solve the problem. It’s not the technology, it’s the creativity, innovation and ideas that drive business initiatives.

Lack of a clear business case. In many cases, leaders make the business case for every technology her project or integration and do not guarantee that the investment will yield clear and measurable results. For one thing, as I wrote in a recent article, performance metrics are just one piece of the puzzle.

The wrong people are leading digital transformation. Successful digital transformation happens when it is led by people who understand the business and are results-focused. While IT leaders are typically good at managing complex technology, strategists are more focused on business objectives.

What should companies focus on instead of an innovative culture?

Companies often try to create a culture that encourages innovation, creativity and risk-taking. These are essential ingredients for business success, yet companies often fail to deliver on these promises. Instead, focus on factors such as brainstorming sessions, which are usually ineffective unless they are part of an organizational culture change.

Successful companies need the right set of tools for their employees to collaborate and produce better work. Without the right tools, teams can struggle to create working solutions. This doesn’t just mean technology. It means a culture of truly systematic creativity, including leadership support and the right technology for business goals and objectives.

Companies should consider what they can do to remove barriers to creativity and risk-taking, such as providing the right training. Also, the silo will need to be dismantled. Mitigating these factors can help companies align teams and technology better, but it’s important to put people first.

It doesn’t matter what kind of technology you introduce to your company if your employees don’t have the right skills and knowledge to do their jobs well. For example, unnecessary communication and collaboration barriers exist when companies and their employees are siled. New technology won’t help it and the metrics will be compromised.

Teams are the key to actually using technology.

So how do you build the perfect balance between technology and teams? For starters, make sure technology adoption in your company is managed by the teams that use it, not your IT team. Teams that use technology should be actively involved in the selection, design, and implementation of that technology to ensure it meets their needs.

IT teams should focus on maintaining and implementing technology as efficiently as possible, while teams using technology should take responsibility for ensuring that it meets their needs. In the event of a problem, the IT team and management should be contacted to identify potential solutions. Leaders can foster this activity by ensuring that the IT group is service-oriented and treating other departments and teams like customers.

Technology is not the only answer.

In the fight for customers and growth, it’s easy for technology to drive your day-to-day operations. But while technology can help improve efficiency, productivity, and profitability, it can’t run the show. Keep your employees engaged and motivated and your customers performing to their best potential. Additionally, make sure you have the right leaders in place to make the most of your technical assets.

Remember, technology alone cannot drive innovation, creativity, and risk-taking in your organization. These elements are created and maintained by people within the organization. Therefore, companies should focus on their teams to ensure that technology is used effectively. Focus on results and ensure the right people are leading your digital transformation. By doing so, companies can use technology effectively to drive tangible business outcomes.

