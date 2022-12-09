Stellantis works with tech companies to prototype electric drivetrain retrofits for ICE vehicles





Stellantis Collaborates with Technology Company to Prototype Electric Drivetrain Retrofit for ICE Vehicles

Stellantis and technology company Qinomic have partnered to create a “proof of concept” to convert an internal combustion engine (ICE) light commercial vehicle to an electric drivetrain.

OEMs have said they will ensure that OEM quality and specifications, including safety, durability and type approval, are maintained. Stellantis didn’t say if the retrofit will be available for passenger cars.

This innovation gives professional customers the option to convert their current vans to electric, extend vehicle life and meet regulatory and mobility requirements. ”

According to Stellantis, extending the life and use of vehicles is at the heart of the Stellantis Circular Economy Business Unit, which is leading the initiative in collaboration with the Commercial Vehicles Business Unit and Stellantis Ventures Studio.

The electric retrofit solution “protects freedom of mobility with affordable options that meet customer needs to extend vehicle life and continue business operations while accessing urban Low Emission Zones (LEZs).” is aimed at.”

Stellantis believes that electric retrofits are a sustainable and affordable solution for customers willing to maintain their vehicles and switch to zero emissions to reduce their total cost of ownership.

Xavier Peugeot, Senior Vice President of Stellantis’ Commercial Vehicles Business Unit, said the retrofit technology strengthens Stellantis’ leadership in zero-emission mobility solutions for professional customers and complements the company’s fully electrified van range. .

Stellantis plans to achieve decarbonisation by 2038, as outlined in the Dare Forward 2030 Strategic Plan.

Frdric Strady, co-founder and CEO of Qinomic, said the partnership “is an important step in the development of Qinomics and will allow us to complete some of the innovative technology solutions we are developing for the retrofit industry. , it becomes possible to implement

Stellatis says commercialization will begin in France in 2024 after achieving successful development and positive customer feedback on the performance of next year’s demo car.

In a market driven by last-mile demand, restricted access to cities will soon force modern LCV owners to seek solutions to convert to zero emissions. The Fit allows Stellantis to support this trend.

Featured image credit: jetcityimage/iStock

