Build and lead innovation dream teams





One of the most vexing questions leaders face when it comes to innovation is who they need… [+] Engage for success.

Getty

One of the most daunting challenges leaders face when it comes to innovation is who needs to be involved and lead through the different stages of the innovation life cycle, from the initial brainstorming session, through testing, development, and launch. That’s what it means. Too few people involved can lead to missed opportunities and narrow horizons, while too many can lead to inefficiency, slowness and groupthink.

Thanks to WTW’s Oliver Narraway, effective leaders build multi-role innovation teams that reflect diversity of thought and create an environment in which different perspectives and out-of-the-box ideas are heard. These roles also enable non-linear and novel thinking from individuals that bring the variety of mindsets needed to create change.

Expert team members who can help uncover the details of a problem or gain a deeper understanding of how things work today. A technology he expert who can ponder how to build tools and solutions to address opportunities. Sales professionals who incorporate the voice of the customer (and the market) early into the innovation process to avoid building great solutions that no one will buy. A generalist with extensive exposure to cross-functional business programs and a deep understanding of the industry, competitors and broad market dynamics. Recognizes and accepts that he is not an expert, asks basic questions, and laterally in one business or industry he can apply what he learns from one solution to another problem or solution thinker. The people who went there were team members who had hands-on experience with the problem or business opportunity, and they used ethnographic empathy to help the team understand the problem and come up with ideas through direct or equivalent experience. and live experience (e.g., analytics in a part of the business that struggles to implement, which may be transferable to other analytics-based opportunities). Focused on Futurist abilities, the Horizon Scanner is outgoing and forward-looking, grasping new trends, emerging technologies, and the willingness to apply them. This profile is adept at ideation (if you can stretch and challenge your preconceived notions about the art of the possible), is not intimidated by potential barriers or reasons why something might go wrong, and is open to new technologies. or by identifying examples outside of where the approach has been deployed. Helps connect with people in external organizations who can share specific knowledge.

A prerequisite for integrating these perspectives is strong project leaders, colleagues with strong executive skills, and a process orientation that ensures that teams are aligned along common directions and goals.

Combined, these perspectives work together with strong leadership and growth mindsets to create healthy and productive tension in your team. Innovation leadership typically involves:

Objectivity that weighs and balances perspectives and chooses a path forward with confidence Fisheye view that simultaneously navigates immediate next steps and stays focused on the long term Proactivity to overcome unforeseen challenges Clear communication within the team and with senior stakeholders Alignment with business strategy Storytelling skills to sell concepts internally

A growth mindset is defined as a set of attitudes and behaviors that embrace change, strive for constant improvement, and reflect the belief that individuals can grow, learn, and grow. Leaders with a growth mindset accept that they may not yet be able to solve certain challenges, but they are able to push boundaries and explore new avenues that will ultimately enable them to solve them. Innovation projects are about navigating the unknown and trying new things for the first time. That’s why it’s important to feel comfortable with ambiguity and see the unknown as an opportunity.

Uncertainty is an essential part of innovation, and effective leaders are not afraid of failure itself. Rather, I understand that there is a difference between concept failure and process failure. Having the right team is an important first step to ensuring successors fail for the right reasons.

