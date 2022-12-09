Q&A: Why Alleima Acquired Endosmart





Following the acquisition of Endosmart, Med-Tech Innovation learned more from Alleima about the reasons behind this move.

Alleima, formerly known as Sandvik Materials Technology, is a manufacturer of advanced stainless steels and specialty alloys with plans to strengthen its position in the medical wire market both in the United States and Europe.

First, please tell us about the strategic move associated with this acquisition.

This acquisition is in line with our strategy to grow our medical business and continue forward integration into our medical component. With complementary materials technologies and his Endosmarts expertise and capabilities in Nitinol wire processing and component manufacturing, this acquisition will enable further forward integration in the medical industry value chain.

Endosmart’s product and service offerings, certifications, and existing customer base expand the markets Alleima currently serves. This would take years to build from start to finish. It also adds footprints in Europe. The combined expertise and footprint not only facilitates further product development and geographic expansion through product portfolios and cross-selling across regions, but also creates the potential for joint use of production and application capabilities.

How does the addition of Endosmart to Alleima add to and/or complement the existing product portfolio?

Endosmart provides products and services to medical device companies primarily in the areas of instruments for urology, oncology, cardiology, and orthopedic and vascular applications. Endosmarts’ expertise and capabilities in nitinol processing will be enabled by this acquisition for further forward integration in the healthcare industry value chain. Endosmart’s product and service offerings, certifications, and existing customer base expand Alleima’s current addressable market. The combined expertise and footprint not only facilitates further product development and geographic expansion through product portfolios and cross-selling across regions, but also creates the potential for joint use of production and application capabilities. Typical applications for Alleimas’ ultrafine wire-based components are telemonitoring devices such as pacemakers, deep brain stimulators for Parkinson’s disease and epilepsy, hearing implants, and continuous blood glucose monitors for diabetics. Wire-based components are used to stimulate, sense, and transmit signals inside and outside the human body. These components must be biocompatible and, depending on the application, must provide features such as lubricity, conductivity, and fatigue resistance. Fine wire and wire-based components are trademarks of Exera.

Does this acquisition mean new/better innovations are likely to come?

Combining Exera-based stimulation and sensing technology with Nitinol-based technology enables new and innovative solutions in a variety of medical device markets, including cardiovascular, neuromodulation, remote patent monitoring, and urology. base and market in general.

Tell us about the exciting developments you have going on.

Nothing to stress at this time. This acquisition, along with his Accuratech Group Alleima acquired last year, expands its European footprint, increases manufacturing capacity and adds materials to its already vast portfolio of alloys.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.med-technews.com/medtech-insights/latest-medtech-insights/q-a-the-reasons-behind-alleima-s-acquisition-of-endosmart/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos