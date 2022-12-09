Chromium Blog: Bringing Passkeys to Chrome





In October, we announced the availability of passkey support in Chrome Canary. Today we are happy to announce that passkey support is now available in Chrome Stable M108.

What is a passkey?

Passwords are usually the first line of defense in your digital life. However, there are risks of phishing, exposure in data breaches, and even poor password hygiene. Google has been aware of these issues for some time, which is why we created defenses like 2-Step Verification and Google Password Manager.

To address these security threats in a simpler and more convenient way, you should move to passwordless authentication. This is where the passkey comes into play. Passkeys are a highly secure alternative to passwords and other phishable authentication factors. They are not reusable, do not leak in server compromises, and protect users from phishing attacks. Passkeys are built on industry standards, work across different operating systems and browser ecosystems, and can be used on both websites and apps.

Using a passkey

You can use passkeys to sign in to sites and apps that support them. To sign in with your passkey, you must authenticate yourself the same way you unlock your device.

The latest versions of Chrome have passkey enabled on Windows 11, macOS, and Android. On Android, passkeys are securely synced through Google Password Manager or any other password manager that supports passkeys.

Storing your passkey on your device will make it appear in AutoFill when you sign in, making it more secure.

On desktop devices, you can also choose to use passkeys from nearby mobile devices. Passkeys are built on industry standards so you can use either Android or iOS devices.

When you sign in this way, your passkey never leaves your mobile device. Only securely generated codes are exchanged with sites, so unlike passwords, they cannot be leaked.

To help you manage your passkeys, starting with Chrome M108, you’ll be able to manage your passkeys from within Chrome on Windows and macOS.

Enable passkey

For passkeys to work, developers must use the WebAuthn API to build passkey support into their sites. We have been working with others in the industry, notably Apple and Microsoft, the FIDO Alliance and his W3C members, to advance secure authentication standards for years.

Our goal is to keep you as safe as possible on the web, and we’re excited to see what the future holds for passkeys. The work is not finished yet. It will take time for this technology to be widely adopted across sites, so we are working to enable passkeys on iOS and Chrome OS. Passwords continue to be part of our lives during this transition, so we’re going to stay focused on making traditional logins safer and easier with Google Password Manager.

Posted by Ali Sarraf, Chrome Product Manager

