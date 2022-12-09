Health AI: The Boundary Between Healthcare and Technology





Over the past decade, there has been significant investment in companies creating artificial intelligence (AI) applications for health and healthcare. But despite its success, especially in the area of ​​medical imaging, the industry is notoriously unrealized to its potential like IBM Watson.

The slow pace of AI adoption in healthcare stems from the fact that health AI lies at the border of two large industries: healthcare and technology. And like the borders of two countries, there are big differences on either side.

During my career, I have spent time on each side. Now, as CEO of a company on the border, I have developed a better understanding of the differences that act as barriers to mutual innovation. For healthcare AI to realize its potential, healthcare and technology companies must keep the big picture in mind. Healthcare is about saving lives.

Difference in culture

Some barriers between healthcare and technology are very specific. Healthcare is heavily regulated, technology is not. Tech makes great use of open source software and libraries. Healthcare tends to use proprietary software. But these differences are more like which side of the road you drive on or what currency is used. Crossing borders becomes inefficient, but ultimately solvable.

Far more difficult to navigate are cultural differences.

One of the key cultural differences is how each side prioritizes average benefits versus individual harms when evaluating innovation. In technology, machine learning algorithms are generally optimized for average profit. In contrast, the healthcare industry tends to pay more attention to individual harm and is unwilling to see innovation come at the cost of bad outcomes for even a minority of patients. The challenge arises not because one is wrong, but because both are right.

overcome barriers

The complexity of these cultural differences underlies a recent lesson learned by the company I lead, Cornerstone AI. Our largest customer has health data for her over 30 million patients in need of algorithmic cleaning. Customers are certainly interested in an average metric that addresses the overall value of the data as a whole, such as net reduction in errors, net increase in perfect data. But customers are equally interested in ensuring that their data is not compromised as a result of the process. He is one in 30 million patients. As a result, the AI ​​software we built had to meet both criteria, which took quite a while to achieve.

Cultural differences extend to how software automation and algorithmic decision-making are viewed. Technically, having a human display a prediction each time an algorithm runs can be viewed as a bad, non-scalable business model. In terms of healthcare, having a doctor review all algorithmic diagnoses may be considered good medical practice. Closing this gap is essential for the growth of AI in health. For example, technology companies can employ clinical trial principles when reporting AI results, increasing the confidence of the underlying algorithms. Healthcare can also follow the lead of technologists who say that cloud-based and open source software is not at odds with data security and privacy.

A personal example. When her daughter was little, she caught a cold and had a fever. She eventually went to the hospital with a diagnosis of meningitis. There are generally two types of meningitis: mild viral and very severe bacterial her. It took her several days to distinguish between the two, and it felt like a lifetime to her parents. Antibiotics have no effect on the virus and may have side effects, but the risk of untreated bacterial meningitis was greater, so the doctor immediately started intravenous antibiotics. recommended.

As data scientists, my wife and I asked what the chances were of my daughter getting viral and bacterial meningitis. The answer was 50/50, so I decided to proceed with the treatment. But then I did hours of research on PubMed and found a public model that could estimate this probability. Manually calculating the model predictions for her case showed that she had a 98% chance of having viral meningitis and only a 2% chance of having bacterial meningitis. rice field. We breathed a sigh of relief.

It would make our lives a lot easier if this model had been integrated into the hospital’s medical record system and readily available for review by doctors. We would still have proceeded with treatment 2% means something completely different for your baby girl than the academic math, but others in a similar situation may not. not.

Ultimately, a doctor, parent, or other human will need to balance new information from the AI ​​with the details of each situation to make the final decision. Personalized predictions should be available to everyone, not just the one with her two nerdy parents who can devote time to this research.

Advancing Health AI

I share the story of my company and my daughter to illustrate the complexities of what happens when AI models cross borders from technology to healthcare and see the “do no harm first” sign. increase.

With the promise of health AI comes the humility we’ve learned to develop health algorithms. Algorithms are only as good as the humans who interpret the data and results that feed into them.

The good news is that health AI is gaining more momentum than ever before. Health data emerges from uniquely siled systems and serves as input to machine learning algorithms. Obvious barriers to the convergence of technology and healthcare have been removed. Cultural barriers take longer, but companies focused on health AI can also bridge them, with a healthy respect for the unique contributions humans and AI can make. As is the case with culture, when the people building products at this intersection respect and celebrate the contributions of each side, they are able to deliver on the full promise of Health AI.

Michael Elashoff is CEO and co-founder of Cornerstone AI.

