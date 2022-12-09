Innovation in banking starts with creative technology leadership







Author: Carlos Hank-Gonzlez, Chairman of the Board, Grupo Financiero Banorte

December 9, 2022

Three years ago, I spoke on stage at the Grupo Financiero Banorte Forum with social humanoid robot Sophia the Robot and her views on automation and responsible artificial intelligence. Sophia told the audience that robots born out of serious engineering could free humans from mundane tasks, focus on science and industry, and drive innovation in ingenuity, including banking services. Robots don’t compete with human intelligence, she said.

They perfect human intelligence. Her advice to those paving the way: Don’t be afraid to be on the digital frontier. Banorte has long embraced this approach, supporting consumer-centric advancements and positioning the bank as a creative technology leader in the industry.

It has been sharply tested during a pandemic that has fundamentally upended the way we live and work, and has brought profound changes to the banking sector. Only financial institutions with digital resilience, like Banorte, were able to serve their customers efficiently in response to mobility restrictions and new buying habits. Banorte was the first bank to roll out a special loan relief program to help its customers.

It has also launched fully digital accounts, which have quickly become popular as it has become easier to open a bank account without having to visit a branch, while promoting financial inclusion through digital services. Our commitment to the people of Mexico has led to accelerated digital transformation for their benefit. It is part of our key role in the sustainable recovery of the economy.

Tailor-made hyper-personalization is at the core of its strategic plan. This means putting our customers at the center of the bank’s digital design, transformation and innovation, while extending our digital capabilities to deliver customized solutions for their individual situations. Established a digital partnership with Google Cloud in May 2021 to transform banking services. The partnership includes personalizing customer service with artificial intelligence, fostering a culture of innovation among employees, and enhancing cybersecurity processes.

The results are part of something called Bank in Minutes. It stems from his technical overhaul of Banortes seven years ago, with a focus on customer experience, integrating platforms, data and processes to create agile and personalized experiences. Its architecture, through extensive use of reusable services and components, gives Banorte great flexibility to generate complete digital cycles in minutes, leveraging the full omnichannel experience to meet higher demand and For the delivery of transactions, we offer it through either physical or digital channels.

Branches can now open individual accounts in just 15 minutes, 100% digital, incorporating high-value features while prioritizing customer security. Credit cards and mutual funds are instantly digitally available through the bank’s mobile app. Paperless contract processing via one of our channels and digital authentication also ensures that our customers can access our services easily, quickly and securely.

Reflecting widespread digital adoption, in 2021 Banorte recorded a 92% year-over-year increase in mobile banking transactions. So far this year, digital customers have increased by 21% to 6.7 million, and mobile banking customers have increased by 25% to 5 million.

We invest approximately 13% of total revenue each year in banking transformation to continuously improve self-service channels, enhance banking operations, and leverage market data to stay competitive.

In that sense, the Banortes mobile app has been transformed into a more intuitive, faster and easier-to-use version that allows customers to obtain payroll loans, term notes, insurance, and other products. To enhance digital services for its customers, Banorte has established strategic alliances with partners such as his Rappi, a leading super app in Latin America, where he has already delivered over 600,000 credit cards. doing.

A track record of innovation This transformation has a long tail. In 2013, Banorte became the first bank to offer a digital payment card designed for e-commerce with superior security features, generating digital cards with one-time passwords as dual authentication factors . These reduced the risk of fraud and increased usage, resulting in a 5x increase in transactions using digital cards.

In 2018, Banorte became the only bank to offer credit enhancement through digital banking. For these and many other efforts, we recently received the Google Cloud Financial Services Customer Award. This award honors Banorte’s innovative thinking, technological excellence and digital transformation.

The Maya Banortes digital assistant, which makes banking easier for customers, was also recognized as one of the world’s best banking innovations in the 2021 Analytics and Artificial Intelligence category by the European Financial Management Association (EFMA) and Accenture. rice field.

With over 120 years of Banortes backing, we will soon enter the neobank category by launching a cloud-based 100% digital bank with no legacy architecture. know how. This initiative is also proof that Banorte is expanding its range of financial services through 100% digital channels to make banking easier for customers.

While some customers continue to value the traditional banking experience, we believe we have found the right balance in our service. The goal is to seamlessly combine branch-based services with digital initiatives. This ensures a flexible experience that works for everyone, whether customers prefer face-to-face banking or smartphone banking.

Banorte continues to focus on four major technological bridges: the use of cloud, artificial intelligence, data and biometrics. All aimed at creating customized services. Banorte didn’t do digital banking. I was banking in the digital age. And that vision drives us now and for years to come.

