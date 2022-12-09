The 800-horsepower Ford GT Mk IV send-off is the last, wildest version of all





The Ford GT Mk IV is the final special edition of the third generation Ford Halo car. This track-only GT will be produced in 67 hand-built models. Only approved clients can hand over his $1.7 million starting price, and Ford plans to select a buyer in the first quarter of his 2023, with deliveries in late spring. The Mk IV features a longer wheelbase, racing gearbox, redesigned body and a larger displacement engine targeting over 800 horsepower.

The Ford GT Mk IV was the last Special Edition GT of the year, and the number of Special Editions and send-off Ford GTs seems endless. In August 2021, Ford unveiled a 1964 prototype-themed livery to mark his GT’s final production year. Then, in February 2022, Ford paid tribute to his ’60s Mk I prototype with a special red, white and gold model. Next came the Holman Moody Edition celebrating Ford’s historic 1-2-3 finish at Le Mans in 1966. As recently as his October, Ford released the race-inspired LM Sendoff his version of his GT in tribute to his class-winning 2016 car. .

The special edition unveiled today makes everything from early GT look wild enough to make it look as mundane as the Camry squadron I passed by on my way home from work yesterday. Unlike, the Mk IV is a track-only car that gets exclusive upgrades in addition to visual changes.

ford

Ford has increased the displacement of the twin-turbocharged V-6 engine, now targeting over 800 horsepower compared to the standard GT’s 660 horsepower. His seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission in the standard car was replaced with what Ford described as a “proper racing gearbox”. The original suspension has been replaced with Multimatic’s Adaptive Spool Valve (ASV) suspension. As a track car, the standard road sipe tires weren’t really needed and appear to have been replaced with a set of Michelin Pilot Sport Racing slicks wrapped around center-lock wheels.

The wheelbase has been stretched and fitted with a ‘longtail’ carbon fiber body. In fact the carbon body has been completely reworked for the Mk IV. All the aerodynamic elements appear to be dialed to 11, with a huge front splitter and a set of canards sticking out of the front end. The full extent of the aerodynamic changes is not clear, but judging by the photos, these changes are very performance-focused.

The bulky headlights required by the road-going GT have been replaced with minimal beams that seem to simply slice through the carbon body. His two channels, which normally occupy the hood, have been replaced by his four overlapping vents, significantly altering the look of his front end.

ford

ford

The Mk IV takes its name from the 1967 Le Mans-winning GT Mk IV race car. Piloted by Dan Gurney and AJ Foyt, the Mk IV took the lead in his first 90 minutes of the race and built his four-lap lead by the end of the 24 hours. That’s why Ford produced only 67 hand-made examples of the Mk IV. Prospects must apply directly to Ford, and only approved clients can purchase a very limited number of vehicles. Pricing for him starts at $1.7 million, and Ford plans to make his selection in the first quarter of 2023, with deliveries starting in the third quarter of 2023.

ford

This is not the first time the latest Ford GT has been honored with the famous 1967 Le Mans victory. That award goes to this version of his in 2017. Boy, do you like the Ford Special Edition? But it looks like Dearborn has run out of time to create more of them before production wraps up later in the year.

