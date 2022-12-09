Balancing compliance and innovation with modernization projects





Romi Stein is CEO and co-founder of OpenLegacy, leading the strategic vision of digitally-driven integration of legacy systems.

Let’s start with the facts. IBM reports a 98% increase in revenue (at constant currency) from its mainframe z systems.

IBM’s new z16 was designed to support AI deep learning and deliver next-generation security, among other things. IBM quotes: This innovation is intended to enable clients to perform real-time analytics at scale for mission-critical workloads such as credit cards, healthcare, and financial transactions. It is a threat that can be used to crack today’s encryption technology. “

Another fact: Google announced Dual Run as part of Google Cloud Migration Services. This allows enterprises to run workloads in parallel on both mainframe and cloud. Currently this is only available for testing purposes.

One last fact. Kyndryl (formerly IBM Infrastructure Services) and Microsoft have partnered to provide mainframe connectivity to cloud applications and workloads.

Obviously, modernization/migration is a big issue, but I would like to focus on something a little more obscure: compliance and innovation. regulation and competence. Yin and yang. old and new.

Balancing compliance and innovation

Mainframes aren’t going away any time soon. The cost of replacing or modernizing legacy systems is high but predictable. The costs of ensuring that a new system complies with all relevant rules and regulations can vary widely, but experience has shown that they are likely to be more than planned. It has been.

Embracing innovation and enforcing compliance will likely cost more than planned. Not surprisingly, some new technologies will not reach their full potential until regulations, laws, and case law contemplate the links between big data and data privacy.

On the other hand, adding innovative functionality to an existing compliant legacy system can be done safely and relatively cheaply by taking advantage of the ‘backwards compatibility’ of compliance.

From the examples above, we can see that the major players are trying to cover both routes. If Kyndryl and Microsoft gain enough traction, hybrid modernization projects will likely become more popular. Kindril will also consider changing its revenue structure for customers who choose a joint solution with Microsoft, as the number of transactions initiated online and hitting mainframes could increase dramatically. I think it is necessary to do so.

We are currently facing new and unexpected challenges in navigating today’s market. Naturally, new customer demands and technological advances must be balanced with prudence and prudence. With every new feature comes cyber risk, security for the digital future is imperative.

But financial services and other highly regulated industries must continue to innovate to compete and survive. A balance between attention and innovation is important. Equally important is the balance between strategy and capability.

Modernization of legacy systems

Whether it’s fintech, insurtech or other technology, new competitors have done their homework. Their systems are designed to accommodate various regulatory and legal constraints. They hire the best talent in the industry. Their online service is beautifully designed and their user interface is easy to use and easy to see. The company has his two driving forces – technology and customer demand – and his one goal – to expand its customer base. But they have no history.

In this case, the importance of history to a large company cannot be overemphasized: years of data, security protocols, and robust processes. IBM continues to invest heavily in its z-line of mainframes and has separated infrastructure services (including mainframes). Both Google and Microsoft are becoming serious players in the modernization space. In this regard, I believe three market leaders are improving the protection and access of legacy resources with new technologies and approaches.

It will soon become very interesting. Massive economic change and the growth of politicians and legal professionals who have grown up in the digital age and are keenly aware of the regulatory and technological gaps will ensure that.

Market changes bring with them a new set of regulatory and compliance requirements, and cybersecurity will continue to eat up increasingly tight budgets. Companies with legacy systems need to protect their assets. They are solid foundations that are likely to survive market changes. They may also grow in importance as new technologies derive new value from them.

But a key component of these systems is compliance. Legacy systems are tested, audited and certified. This may take time for new competitors to achieve. Now is the time for businesses to innovatively leverage existing systems and assets as needed to continue to protect current operations and data.

For example, veteran companies need to catalog their assets in order to innovate and comply with regulatory needs. A detailed data map can help you understand what your company has, but it can also point you to relevant and relevant innovations, especially regarding current regulatory areas.

A hybrid modernization and innovation strategy builds on the benefits and benefits gained from years of compliance and regular audits. This approach helps ensure maximum flexibility and minimum disruption in tactical decisions when a “turnaround” is required.

