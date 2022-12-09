16 expert strategies to help tech leaders better manage their remote workforce





Remote work is transforming the global workplace with many benefits. Businesses have access to a broader talent pool and effective ways to minimize overhead costs, while professionals enjoy the flexibility, time and money savings, and convenience of working from home. . Still, remote and hybrid work deployments come with challenges. Quick check-ins, announcements, brainstorming sessions, and quick responses to common office problems require creative thinking while your team is away.

Many of the Forbes Technology Council members have been managing remote teams for several years, ensuring that team members are well supported, informed about new developments, and developed strategies to keep projects on track. Below, 16 of her share her tested tips for successfully managing remote tech employees.

Members from the left in the photo.

Photos courtesy of each member. 1. Clarify what to measure, prioritize and listen

For over 20 years, I have led remote teams around the world. People focus their time on what is measured and prioritized by leadership. Agile development can involve short sprints and daily checkpoints with real-time collaboration. And at his three all-hands town halls each year, he provides the compass headlines, sets the tone and creates excitement for the future. Be efficient and listen more than you speak on every forum. – Red Summit, John Walsh

2. Invest the time you get into communication

Whether virtual or face-to-face, it’s essential to spend a lot of time interacting, documenting, and communicating. Being virtual will give you back the time you spent commuting, logistics, and balancing work and life, but it can benefit your team if you don’t reinvest that time in solid communication and collaboration. No. Take time to understand. – Shawna Koch Mishael, Seneca Global

The Forbes Technology Council is an invitation-only community for world-class CIOs, CTOs and technology executives. am i eligible?

3. Hold a daily scrum

The most valuable strategy for us is daily Scrum. We are growing from a manageable scrum size team, now too big for everyone to talk, but we all attend and team leaders report to ensure scrum time is met. A daily scrum is essential to keep 100% of your team in touch every day. – Maria Scott, TAINA Technology

4. Set clear OKRs

For us, goals and key results make it clear to people the importance of their efforts and how the results contribute to the mission. Results (key results) are visualized. We are also reducing meetings and using them to solve problems through digital operational cadences that allow us to access facts without having to hold meetings. This frees up more time for value creation. – Deidre Paknad, WorkBoard Inc.

5. Get rid of email

We recommend eliminating email entirely. It may sound radical, but what you won’t believe is using an open inbox to manage your work projects. Also, don’t replace email with instant messaging. Soon he could be a 15-headed dragon. While this tool has its uses, it is not intended for coordinating asynchronous remote work. A good work management tool, not just designed for project managers, is a must in today’s world. – Ellet Dunn, River

6. Share weekly data dumps

One of the essential steps for me is to be the voice that takes it all back. Working remotely is tough, but if you’re a leader, you should take it one step further and create a weekly download. and run a data dump, you can feel that all employees are included. – Erika Voss, Capital One Software

7. Take advantage of screen sharing tools

Collaboration tools that allow remote users to share their screens are essential when working with remote technology teams. The ability to see what the remote user sees enables fast and direct communication about complex issues without having to resort to redundant language. This is especially important when dealing with teams whose native language is different from yours. – Dan Branco, GSI Solutions

8. Show respect

Respect for people is a fundamental tenet of management and personal success. Practicing respect for people while maintaining my role within the organization allows both sides of the interface to more quickly determine what is needed for me. This facilitates easier interaction, faster collaboration, and ultimately better resolution and execution within your organization. – Larry Osentoski, GC Associates

9. Share the impact of their work

We use standard management metrics of OKRs and delivery schedules to keep remote teams on track, but reminding people about the impact of their work is more important than ever. In our meetings with team members, we remember to share stories about the impact our work has on our customers to remind them of what their work really means. – Tim Mariil, AlertBoot

10. Set up a shared weekly tracker

Having a shared weekly tracker that all team members can access makes it easy for fully remote teams to communicate and stay up to date. This keeps us all on task and highlights potential red flags. And the accolades section highlights some of the amazing impacts and metrics our teams achieved in a week that was competitive, fun, and motivating. – Matthew Lieberman, PwC

11. Virtualize all meetings

Make all meetings remote. Everything should be done via Zoom or Teams, documents should be shared online, and he should feel welcome even if he’s the only one in the room. Most of the time, the problem for her remote worker is being out of the loop, and little things like this help a lot. —Joel Montvelisky, PracticeTest

12. Make an unscheduled call

You can’t schedule water cooler conversations that happen in the office. Call us if you ever want to connect with remote employees. Allow them to join the conversation and collaborate with the rest of your team by simply calling your personal line. – Ryan Lee, Nautical Commercial

13. Host a quick daily standup

It’s important to hold a daily 15-minute standup each day so that all managers have time to check in, share challenges and ask for help, and listen to others’ challenges and ask for help. Standups reduce the silos created by remote work and generate energy as managers see the big picture forming in these tactical meetings. – Juliet Lizkala, Kong Inc.

14. Make processes adaptable to different ways of working

As the saying goes, all people are different. Sometimes you just want KPIs, deadlines and space, sometimes you just want regular check-ins. The process should be adaptable to different working styles. Clear he KPIs, timelines, and communication are just the foundation. Show your employees that you can tailor security to their needs and enable them to do their best work when no one is watching. – Ernie Gordon, Arlene Scales

15. Use your preferred communication channel

Learn how each team member prefers to communicate: text, email, phone, video call, chat. There are many channels available, and understanding someone’s preferences is essential. It doesn’t mean you can’t communicate using other channels, but if it’s important use your preferred channel. Consistent communication on employee preferred channels leads to increased remote employee engagement. – Jeffrey Tong, InterVision

16. Focus on results and deliverables

Businesses need to be flexible so that their employees can thrive in a remote work environment. This means that managers accustomed to monitoring employees and measuring them in hours worked must focus on results and deliverables. Managers should clearly communicate metrics by which to measure their employees. This lays the foundation for a culture of remote employees. – Vishwas Manlal, Sky High Security

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.forbes.com/sites/forbestechcouncil/2022/12/08/16-expert-strategies-to-help-tech-leaders-better-manage-remote-employees/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos