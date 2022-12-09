Google co-founder Sergey Brin has quietly donated over $1 billion towards this one specific disease





Google co-founder Sergey Brin is one of the few people alive today who donated over $1 billion to a specific disease.

Getty Images for the Breakthrough Award

Twelve years ago, Google co-founder Sergey Brin revealed in a rare interview that genetic mutations make people much more likely than the general population to develop Parkinson’s disease. Since then, without fanfare, he is worth $78 billion according to Forbeshas, ​​making him the 12th richest person in the world. His Brinnow has quietly become the largest private donor to Parkinson’s research. , which focuses on advances in basic science.

Forbes has learned that to date, Brin has poured $1.1 billion into funding disease research, according to people familiar with his philanthropic work. become one of the few people alive today to donate over $1 billion to

Parkinson’s disease, which causes tremors, slowed movements, stiffness, and loss of balance and can progress slowly over years, affects 10 million people worldwide, of whom 1 million more people live in the United States. In the United States alone, the annual economic burden is estimated at $58 billion, of which just under half is related to medication and hospital costs, and the rest to non-medical costs such as absenteeism, lost wages and forced early retirement. due to the cost of The cost of caregiving, according to a report commissioned by the Michael J. Fox Foundation and the Parkinson Foundation.

Over the past few decades, there have been exciting new discoveries about Parkinson’s disease. Researchers have identified about 20 genes linked to the disease, including mutations in his LRRK2 gene that both Brin and his mother carry. She was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease over ten years before her. In the past eight years, 18 new drugs have been approved for her Parkinson’s disease. None of them will slow or stop the disease, but they can help manage symptoms, says Deborah Brooks, CEO of the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Disease Research.

Despite these advances, many important facts about Parkinson’s disease still remain a mystery. I lament that I don’t know how to prevent it. We do not understand the biology of this disease. Without such knowledge, it is much more difficult to develop drugs that significantly slow or cure it.

In 2017, the Brinns philanthropic team, which at the time had donated over $200 million to Parkinson’s disease research, decided to move to funding basic research in a new, meaningful and coordinated way. They founded a group called Aligning Science Across Parkinsons (ASAP for short), with Randy Schekman, a Nobel laureate and UC Berkeley professor of molecular and cell biology, as scientific director, and his PhD in molecular medicine. We have hired Ekemini Riley as Managing Director. For Schekman, the role carries a strong personal connection. His wife was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease when she was 48, and it slowly declined over the course of 20 years. She passed away in her 2017. It’s a terrifying disease, he says, Schekman. When her wife died, I wondered what more I could do with my life.

Together, Schekman and Riley will bring a collaborative team of researchers from around the world, including principal investigators who have never studied Parkinson’s disease, as well as experts in stem cells, cancer immunotherapy, and more, over a three-year period. We have come up with a framework to award grants of up to $9 million. The first grant he was awarded in 2020.

ASAP is trying to fill the discovery gap, says Riley. He was working to accelerate the pace of discovery and inform a cure for Parkinson’s disease. ASAP grants are used for basic research, not to fund drug discovery or clinical trials. New clues are needed to provide new targets not yet covered by the pharmaceutical industry, Schekman explains. Todd Scherrer, a neuroscientist and chief his mission officer at the Michael J. Fox Foundation, predicts that people with Parkinson’s disease will have treatments that target a subpopulation of the disease. There is a need for a better understanding of drug development work and basic science, he says.

Overall, the ASAP initiative supports 35 research teams in 14 countries with $290 million in funding. And this effort is likely to continue for the next decade. Research articles must be published in open science journals that do not require subscription fees for access. Any work done by the team is shared internally. In April, nearly 200 of his ASAP-supported researchers met in the Bahamas for their first group-wide face-to-face meeting. While waiting for the hotel shuttle bus, a discussion about the research soon began.

First annual meeting to coordinate science on the Parkinson’s Disease Initiative in Bahamas in April 2022. Front row, second from left: Randy Schekman, Director of Science at ASAP. Third from left: ASAP Managing Director girlfriend Ekemini Riley.

Photo credit: Aligning Science Across Parkinson’s Initiative

Dario Alessi, a biochemical engineer at the University of Dundee in Scotland, is leading an ASAP-funded team investigating the LRRK2 gene, which he says is associated with 1% to 2% of people with Parkinson’s disease. said. He told Forbes in early December while in San Francisco. He and his five colleagues at his university flew in to spend his three days with his members of the Stanford University team led by cell biologist and biochemist Suzanne Pfeffer.

This is probably the largest Parkinson’s disease experiment in the history of science, says Alessi of ASAP. It’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to throw a real kitchen sink into the matter and really do everything you can dream of. He explains that he was able to double the number of people devoted to LRRK2 research to six. But more important, he says, is the network. Each lab has a small number of expertise. I have always believed that having laboratories with complementary expertise work together in a truly collaborative way is critical to making really great progress. It was an established company. The Brins ASAP team believes that bringing together new people, including early career researchers and veterans, will lead to breakthroughs.

A major partner of Brin Family Foundations and ASAP is the Michael J. Fox Foundation, the nation’s largest foundation focused on advances in Parkinson’s disease research and treatment. Named after the 61-year-old popular actor who battled Parkinson’s disease for 30 years. Grants to ASAP researchers are distributed through the Fox Foundation. Brin has also donated other efforts to the Fox Foundation. This includes Parkinson’s Progressive His Marker His initiative, which was launched in 2010. This is a study that collects data from both Parkinson’s and Parkinson’s disease volunteers, as well as people with Parkinson’s disease risk factors such as loss of smell and REM sleep. A behavioral disorder involving hitting and kicking during sleep.

One might question the amount of funding being paid for a subset of Parkinson’s disease LRRK2 with the same genetic mutation as the largest private donor in the field. But experts refute it. In my opinion, the genetic form of Parkinson’s disease, though rare, offers the best chance of resolution. [the disease]said Beck of the Parkinson Foundation. I don’t think Brin’s emphasis on his LRRK2 has thrown the whole thing off balance. [Parkinsons] Funding Other Potential Causes [the disease]genetic or otherwise, are left by the wayside.

Brinz’s generous funding of Parkinson’s disease research is part of an American tradition. Phil Buchanan, director of the Center for Effective Philanthropy, traces the Rockefeller Foundation’s focus on yellow fever and hookworm to a fairly long history of major donors to help with specific diseases. I have. Funded by John D. Rockefeller, the Rockefeller Foundation worked to combat hookworm in the United States in the early 1900s and also developed a vaccine to control yellow fever.

But very few have donated more than $1 billion to a specific disease. The Leona M. and Harry B. Helmsley Charitable Trust was funded by the late real estate billionaire Harry Helmsley (d. 1997) and his wife, who since 2008 has been in his 11 year old for type 1 diabetes. We’ve invested over a billion dollars. And the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, funded by billionaires Bill Gates, Melinda French Gates, and Warren Buffett, has donated nearly $5 billion to eradicate polio so far, and recently promised to donate an additional $1.2 billion. Now Brynn has joined that few really big disease-specific givers.

For many millionaires, donating large sums of money is a badge of honor they are happy to discuss. He has never made it a secret about his involvement in Parkinson’s. He states that he first met Brynn at a dinner with Grove. Foundation. Perhaps unsurprisingly, Brin declined to comment for this article.

Brin is a full supporter of Parkinson’s disease research efforts, but less involved in the details. ASAPs Schekman says he only met Brin once.Ekemini [Riley] and now with me [ASAP deputy director] Sonya [Dumanis] We’ve built what we think is a pretty unique approach. It was made even stronger by Mr. Brin’s rather aloof position. His method, Schekman says, is to pick people and give them trust.

Outside of ASAP, Brins’ philanthropic team also makes some donations to other researchers, including those working on projects that will help people with Parkinson’s disease sooner. Dr. Peter Tuss, a professor of neurosurgery at Stanford University, has developed gloves that provide fingertip stimulation and have reversed Parkinson’s symptoms in some patients in a pilot study. 1 wore gloves and was able to walk normally within hours. He soon regained his sense of smell and taste and ran his first marathon a few months later. Brins’ team is in discussions with potential partners to help Tass bring his invention to market faster.

Brince’s amount donating to Parkinson’s disease has increased in recent years, primarily to fund the ASAP team. This year, Brynn donated her $225 million to Parkinson’s patients. This includes her $43 million donation to the Michael J. Fox Foundation. Last year, Brinz’s giving to Parkinson’s patients reached her $233 million. Of which, the Sergey Brin Family Foundation donated his $101 million to the Fox Foundation. For context, these figures are close to how much the National Institutes of Health spends on Parkinson’s disease each year. A significant proportion of it will be used for clinical and translational research in line with its mission.

A person familiar with Brin’s philanthropic work said Brin made a portion of the donation through the Sergey Brin Family Foundation, but also a portion of Alphabet’s stock and donated from funds advised by donors. Forbes estimates that two-thirds of the $1.1 billion donated to people with Parkinson’s disease came from stock donations or donor-advised funds.

what’s next? Brince’s philanthropic team has already adopted his ASAP co-funding model and applied it to other areas of his giving. In September, Sergey Brin’s Family Foundation and two of his other wealthy families announced his $150 million, five-year effort to revitalize research into bipolar disorder. . Next comes a similar effort to advance autism research.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.forbes.com/sites/kerryadolan/2022/12/09/exclusive-google-cofounder-sergey-brin-has-quietly-donated-more-than-1-billion-toward-this-one-specific-disease/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos