Google Camera 8.7 now rolling out for older Pixel phones





A few months after its debut on the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, version 8.7 of the Google Camera app is rolling out to older Pixel phones.

Usually when Google releases a new line of Pixel phones, those latest models come with a new version of the Google Camera app. The same is true for the Pixel 7 series, which introduced version 8.7 of Google Camera. This was previously an update only for these phones.

A slightly new update to the Google Camera app arrived today for Pixel 7 series owners, bringing a new way to use macro focus mode on the Pixel 7 Pro. This same update to Google Camera 8.7 has also arrived for his other currently supported Pixel smartphone owners, including the Pixel 6.

The newly released update brings the same set of changes that first debuted on the Pixel 7. You can now double-tap the viewfinder to quickly toggle between 1x and 2x zoom. May. You can also easily choose to save the photo to your gallery or locked folder by long pressing on the preview of the last photo.

One feature still missing from the Pixel 6 Pro (pictured above), even after the Google Camera 8.7 update, is the ability to fine-tune the exposure time for Night Sight shots. Previous Pixel phones used an automatic timer for Nightscape mode, which you can adjust by tapping the indicator on the right.

So far we know Google Camera 8.7 is on the Pixel 6 Pro, but it’s rolling out to all currently supported Pixel phones via the Play Store, with a return to the Pixel 4a or Pixel 4. is. An update is available. Let us know in the comments what device you’re using and if there’s a feature missing noticeably.

Pixel details:

