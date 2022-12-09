Technology to Diagnose Spinal Cord Injury Wins Clinical Innovation Award





In the inaugural Clinical Innovation Awards, four Irish medical teams awarded 15,000 each for technological inventions aimed at improving patient outcomes.

An Orthopedic Spine Surgeon Consultant based at the National Spinal Cord Injury Unit in Dublin has won the top prize at the Clinical Innovation Awards. Professor Seamus Morris won the overall championship with his invention, Mint.

The technology aims to fundamentally rethink the treatment of nerve compression, a condition that is difficult to diagnose and can lead to long-term incontinence and paralysis if surgical intervention is not done in time. .

Morris’ tool Mint uses advanced machine learning algorithms to improve neurophysiological tests used to diagnose spinal cord and peripheral nerve function problems.

Neurophysiological tests can directly measure the electrical activity of nerves. However, access to this diagnostic method is limited and requires highly skilled personnel to interpret the recorded waveforms.

Mint’s name comes from the term “machine learning and AI in neurophysiological testing.” Its algorithms can interpret wave patterns in neurophysiological tests, providing on-demand assessments that can be read by more medical professionals.

According to Morris, the technology’s potential to aid early intervention in spinal cord injuries is “very important as timely diagnosis and surgical decompression are essential to prevent long-term incontinence and paralysis.”

“We believe MINT has the potential to revolutionize neurophysiological testing and improve patient outcomes.”

Morris and his team became the first-ever overall winners of the inaugural Clinical Innovation Awards.

These were hosted by Health Innovation Hub Ireland (HIHI) in partnership with Enterprise Ireland. The purpose of the award is to help healthcare professionals explore the commercial viability of their ideas.

As with Morris, three other winners and their inventions were honored. Each of his four winning projects received €15,000 from Enterprise Ireland’s Commercialization Feasibility Fund.

Galway University professor Derek O’Keeffe and his team won the award for Hap-Nav, a haptic navigation device that uses AI and ultrasonic ranging to help visually impaired people navigate their environment. Earned.

Bryan Griffin and the team at St. James Hospital also received €15,000 for the endoscopic smart trolley Scope Motion.

A team from Cork University Maternity Hospital and Waterford University Hospital won an award for the invention of PremSmart 2.0, a data-driven digital tool for optimizing nutritional care for preterm infants.

HIHI’s Dr. Stephen Griffin commented on the first award:

Griffin added that he hopes the finalists and winners will be able to bring their ideas to market in Ireland and beyond to help “transform the way healthcare is delivered around the world”.

