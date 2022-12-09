Get Google and Facebook to pay NZ media for their content





Broadcasts Minister Willie Jackson has announced a planned bill that would require big online platforms such as Google and Meta/Facebook to pay a fair price for the content of New Zealand news media, sparking a stir in local journalism. was hailed by many as much-needed support for

But there are good reasons to be cautious. Such deals may lack transparency, provide little assurance about where the proceeds go, and offer little protection for the public interest.

The government’s move follows Australia’s Compulsory News Media Negotiations Act 2021 and Canada’s proposed Online News Act. Both require the online giant to reach indemnification agreements with news providers or undergo mediation or arbitration by state regulators.

The Australian model initially provoked Facebook to temporarily refuse to link to Australian news content. But it soon gave in and the model was hailed as successful in a Treasury review citing more than 30 of his commercial pacts. Some reports suggest the platform pays over A$200 million a year to the news sector.

There is no doubt that traditional media business models, especially newspapers, have been eroded by the move of advertising online. Newspapers accounted for 40.7% of his total domestic advertising spending (NZ$606 million) in 2001, according to New Zealand industry statistics. million, including newspaper websites).

Digital advertising wasn’t even measured in 2001. By 2011, digital advertising accounted for 15.1% of his New Zealand advertising turnover ($328 million), and by 2021 digital advertising will account for him only 50.2% ($1.62 billion). did not.

where does the money go

Platforms are acting to limit the size and scope of regulatory action as governments step in and become more determined to ensure that some of their massive revenues are reinvested in content.

For example, Google News Showcase currently pays monthly fees to seven news providers in New Zealand. Meanwhile, Meta/Facebook appears to be less involved in such deals.

READ MORE: Canada eyes Australian media code and pays for news, but wants more ‘transparency’

However, these bilateral agreements appear to have superseded the Commerce Commission’s recent decision to approve the News Publishers Association’s application to allow collective bargaining between local news media and platforms.

In the US, a similar bargaining provision in the Journalism Competition and Preservation Act appears to have been withdrawn after Facebook’s objections.

Given that New Zealand’s proposed legislation is intended to encourage such agreements, do these advances mean too little, too late?

Even with the possibility of a statutory slapstick wedding in the background, there are some limitations to voluntary payment arrangements. Australia’s compulsory bargaining law appears to promote payment agreements without resorting to mediation, but does not specify a minimum level of subsidies. All that is required is that platforms negotiate in good faith. .

Read more: Local newspapers are essential for disadvantaged communities, but they struggle too

There is also little transparency in bilateral commercial agreements, with the outcome highly dependent on what the platforms themselves deem acceptable. , small operators would be forced to accept crumbs falling from the tables of abundant platforms (if covered).

Perhaps most importantly, there is no guarantee that platform payments to news media will actually be invested in public interest news content. Nothing prevents corporate shareholders from pocketing earnings. Even if it is aimed at news, it only encourages partisan or popular reporting.

Where is the public interest?

The policy principles underpinning compulsory bargaining need to be considered. Yes, the idea that the news sector deserves compensation is tempting on the surface.

However, determining the appropriate level of compensation is complicated because the costs and benefits on both sides are very vague.

News outlets provide content that generates viewer traffic, while platforms make that content easy to find and direct users to the source website. Moreover, news revenue declines began before the rise of platforms, and different platforms benefit from hosting and sharing news content differently.

Read more: Old News Business Models Are Broken: Paid Google and Facebook Won’t Save Journalism

The platform’s dominance in monetizing online traffic is not based on news poaching. The ability to collect user data and control over the algorithms that govern online content discovery. Importantly, such considerations fall outside the compulsory bargaining framework.

In this regard, commercial remedies have focused solely on the risk of the news sector overlooking the broader issue. Compensation for market failures and social harm caused by the way social media and content discovery portals operate can reach the general public.

The Australian Treasury’s review of the Compulsory Bargaining Code found some public interest criticisms, but these were segregated as issues outside the scope of policy.

Read more: Chokepoint Capitalism: Why We’ll All Lose Unless Amazon, Spotify, And Other Platforms Stop Squeezing Cash From Creators

who gets the bargain?

But there is another important reason to be wary of coercive bargaining laws. Even if it yields modest gains for local news producers, it will come with a significant political opportunity cost. It will be.

Such a model would undoubtedly bring greater public benefit. This is because independent agencies like NZ On Air can collect and spend the proceeds and ensure that the money supports public interest content.

However, if digital taxation were introduced on top of mandatory bargaining laws, platforms would justify claiming that they were being double taxed.

At the same time, news media may prefer direct subsidies guaranteed from platform funding agreements as an alternative to seizing opportunities in larger but controversial revenue streams such as the Public Interest Journalism Fund. There is a nature.

False laws make it more difficult to introduce broader regulatory measures to support the press and protect the public interest. You should be careful not to pay less than what you have negotiated.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://theconversation.com/breaking-news-making-google-and-facebook-pay-nz-media-for-content-could-deliver-less-than-bargained-for-196030 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos