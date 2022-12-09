5 Most Popular Innovation Stories in Houston This Week





Houston Experts: How to Navigate the Gen Z Quiet Quit Movement at Your Company

One Houston expert and startup founder says your view on quiet quitting is probably generational.Photo by Getty Images

This month, the Internet has been discussing “quitting quietly.” This is a practice that sets strict boundaries on when employees work and how much they seek to exceed outlined job expectations.

Quitting quietly is a hot topic in Ampersand’s office, too. As a training company dedicated to training new professionals for employers large and small, it’s important for our team to know what kind of relationship our employees have with their work and what makes them It is very important to have a good understanding of what will lead to success. So we had a long meeting to discuss what quiet smoking cessation means for each of us. read more.

Houston Experts Share How Small Business Leaders Are Driving PTO Use

Retaining employees is no easy task these days. You can prevent burnout by encouraging a healthy PTO policy for him.Photo credit: Joe Acre

As many small businesses continue to operate in a challenging, fast-paced environment, one thing that has arrived at breakneck speed is the middle of the year, along with the summer months. In theory, most employees should use his 50% of his PTO during summer vacation and the second half of the year to ensure work-life balance. In fact, probably not given that the worker is hesitant to use her PTO and from 2020 he has about 5 days unused of his PTO on the table into 2021 .

The pandemic has impacted PTO use in the last two years, but in 2022 labor shortages appear to be the main culprit, leading to rising levels of PTO hoarding and employee burnout. . For a small business owner, having fewer employees with day-to-day responsibilities can complicate these factors, but if an employee gets his PTO to stay fresh about the task at hand It is essential to recharge with a positive perspective. read more.

Houston Experts: 3 Emotional Intelligence Tips to Improve the Patient and Practitioner Experience

Houston experts share how to improve communication in healthcare settings.Image via Getty Images

After spending hours with medical professionals both as a consultant and as a patient, I know that it takes a special kind of person to care for others during their most painful and vulnerable times. That responsibility has been overheated because of COVID, causing emotional burnout that affects patient care. By developing emotional intelligence, you can increase resilience for yourself and your patients.

Emotional intelligence keeps your intelligence high when your emotions are high.

Healthcare creates an emotional tornado environment, and the rules and regulations that revolve around patient-provider interactions are often complex. This pushes many to the brink of mental exhaustion, and in order to survive, alienation with the patient becomes a reality. Feeling disconnected from the patient is another weight. Few people enter this industry solely for the salary, so the impact of helping people get and stay fit motivates them. I have seen it many times with people in my life, not just when I was battling stage 3 cancer.

The Houston founder says the types of technology disrupting the education sector are:

Edtech is expected to continue to make learning more interactive, fun and inclusive for people around the world. Photo via Pexels

Technology has always moved education in certain directions, but the COVID-19 pandemic has forced education to shift in entirely new directions.

What started as a basic video lecture has transformed into a more hybrid and innovative form of teaching, allowing for unprecedented student engagement and interactivity. Social media forums allow teachers to give her one-on-one attention to boosting a student’s learning process.

As the edtech boom grows, further expansion of educational technology is expected. Here are some of the technology breakthroughs currently underway in the education sector. read more.

Houston experts look at marketing from an investor’s perspective

What should Houston startups know about marketing? Photo by Getty Images

What do investors expect from startups when it comes to corporate marketing? We spoke to a cohort of early-stage tech startup entrepreneurs on this topic. read more.

