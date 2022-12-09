Expect mass layoffs at Google and Amazon soon.Here’s everything we know so far





Both Google and Amazon are expected to lay off thousands of employees in the near future. Everything you need to know is here.

Dec 9 2022

Mass layoffs at Google and Amazon are expected soon.

By Ankita Garg: Fearing a recession, many tech companies are laying off vast numbers of employees to save costs. Several tech companies are reportedly seeing revenue losses. Companies like Meta, which has announced 11,000 layoffs, say cut spending by advertisers is one reason the tech giant is experiencing declining revenues. Both Google and Amazon are expected to lay off thousands of employees in the near future. Everything you need to know is here.

Mass layoffs at Google and Amazon expected soon

-Unlike some major tech companies, Amazon has officially announced employee layoffs. The company has not disclosed the exact number of employees it will lay off, but so far it has hinted that Amazon plans to lay off as many as 20,000 of him. In November, he was reported to have 10,000 layoffs, but that number has reportedly increased significantly.

– Amazon’s CEO recently announced that the layoff process will last for several months and will notify affected employees after the company evaluates everything. That may have increased the number of cuts as we rigorously review all divisions across the region to save costs.

– Amazon recently said it would be cutting staff gradually rather than all at once. This process will continue until early 2023, confirming that layoffs will take place due to the unusual and uncertain macroeconomic environment.

・To cut costs, Amazon is taking other measures. He reportedly plans to delay the project, which is currently in beta testing, and will also shut down his Amazon Academy learning platform in India, but this will reportedly take time.

– The e-commerce giant also asked people to voluntarily resign with financial benefits, with a November 30th deadline. Those who voluntarily retired were promised a base salary of up to 22 weeks. That is, for every six months of service he is one week of base pay (rounded to the nearest six months), capped at a maximum of 20 weeks of paid retirement. In addition to this, employees are entitled to six months of medical insurance in lieu of the policy benefit policy or equivalent premium. However, people participating in the Performance Improvement Program (PIP) cannot sign up for VSP.

-However, Amazon has paused hiring entirely after it was recently discovered to be adding more staff to the company’s Amazon Web Services (AWS) business. The company’s cloud division is reportedly profitable and growing rapidly.

-Google is also said to lay off as many as 10,000 employees, about 6% of the company’s workforce. The search giant has reportedly asked managers to assess employee performance so they can remove poor performers.

– It seems unbelievable that a company could suddenly decide to lay off thousands of jobs for performance reasons. Google has a ranking system where people with the lowest ranks are said to be most affected. It is said to lay off employees in early 2023.

-Google recently announced it would be slowing down its hiring process in the fourth quarter of this year, so it may be cutting headcount to save costs. When Google evicts people in the name of performance, it means it likely won’t provide financial benefits to affected employees. This is what many tech companies are offering as part of their unemployment compensation.

release date:

December 9, 2022

