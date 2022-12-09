European Tech of the Week: Getir Buys Gorilla for $10 Billion





This week, our research team tracked more than 2.4 billion over 90 technology financing deals and over 15 exits, M&A deals, rumors and related news articles across Europe.

—– >> Notable Large Funding Round

A $200M total Series C round combined with the largest ever $300M large electric transit facility asset-backed facility secures Einride the ability to go far with a US$500M funding .

Oda, one of Europe’s leading online grocery delivery companies, has operations in its home base of Norway, Finland and Germany and has raised approximately $151 million in equity.

Copenhagens Nornorm has raised $110 million in a funding round led by Oslo-based growth equity firm Verdane. Participating are Inter IKEA Group and his Philian AB, the private investment firm of Karl-Johan Persson, President and CEO of H&M.

UK small business lender Allica has raised $100 million in Series C funding. The round was led by US/London investment firm TCV.

Curve, an all-finance fintech in London, has secured $1 billion in a financing deal provided by Credit Suisse. The move will see the company expand its lending business, Curve Flex, across the UK, EU and US markets.

Customcells, a spin-out of Fraunhofer Gesellschaft, has raised $60 million in Series A funding. This will allow the company to further push battery technology for the aviation industry.

—– >> Notable Acquisitions, Mergers, IPOs and SPAC Transactions

Rumors have been circulating for several weeks that Turkish super-fast grocery service Getir has officially announced it will acquire Berlin-based Gorillas for $1.2 billion, putting the combined group at a valuation of 100. billion dollars.

Dutch neobroker BUX has strengthened its position in Spain by acquiring the retail brokerage division of B2B embedded financial platform Ninety Nine.

Mail to Pay, a Dutch robotic process automation startup targeting debt collection procedures, has acquired Belgian Fintech Peer POM, a provider of digital payment services, and has launched two operations in Belgium under the POM brand. trying to integrate.

Vienna-based Orderlion wants to be the option for restaurants to stock inventory in their kitchens, and its model has evolved following an acquisition deal for Orderlion to absorb Supli, the French B2B food marketplace. Expanded to France.

Belgian consumer insights software startup SOPRISM joins London-based peer Audiense.

Valencia-based AI voice augmentation company Voicemod has acquired Barcelona-based audio technology peer Voctro Labs.

—– >> Interesting move by investors

The European Innovation Council (EIC) will spend $1.6 billion on innovators across Europe next year, promising a not-so-bumpy road in its third year as a fully fledged EU fund. .

One Peak, a private equity firm from across Europe and Israel focused on growth-stage technology and technology-enabled B2B software companies, has announced the closing of its third $1 billion fund .

The European Institute for Innovation and Technology (EIT) has announced an investment of $890 million in activities to address global challenges across Europe. It is provided by eight Knowledge and Innovation Communities (KICs).

Berlin-based early-stage backer and prolific Notion user Cavalry Ventures has launched its third fund with 160 million.

Paris-based VC IRIS is looking to raise $150 million for its fourth fund, drawing from existing investors including Orange, state investment bank Bpifrance and advertising agency Publicis Groupe. Procurement.

Partech, a seed, venture and growth-stage VC house in Paris, has closed its fourth seed fund at 120 million.

Early-stage investor Berlin-based SquareOne (formerly Paua Ventures) has announced the launch of its third fund, SquareOne III, with $100 million.

The European Investment Fund, one of the largest ever contributions to a first-time VC fund, has confirmed a $50 million cash injection into the Global Fund, a fund focused on climate technology.

Robin Haak of Berlin joins the launch of Robin Capital Fund One as the “atomization of the European landscape into micro, nano and solo GP funds” continues.

A new accelerator has emerged to inspire more innovative CEE deep tech startups. With 1.5 million equity-free funds in hand, Ventures Thrive aims to foster innovation in climate technology in its initial cohort.

—– >> For other (important) notices

European Union privacy regulators have decided that Meta should not require users to consent to personalized advertising based on their online activity.

The European Union’s Supreme Court ruled Thursday that Europeans can ask Google to remove search results about them if the information proves “clearly inaccurate”. I went down.

The European Parliament has reached agreement on the Platform Workers Directive.

PayPal plans to expand its cryptocurrency services to Luxembourg, a move that portends further expansion across the European Union.

Just one year after raising $91.3 million in funding, Swedish e-scooter and micromobility organization Voi is cutting its workforce by 13%.

Dutch e-commerce giant Bol.com is cutting its workforce by about 10%. This equates to 300 jobs.

EU countries have adopted a common position on the artificial intelligence rulebook.

—– >> Recommended reading and listening

The (Worrying) State of European Tech in 2022: Annual #EUtech funding expected to drop to $85 billion, with 15 other outcomes.

Following 2021’s breakneck pace of deals and a record $44 billion dry powder, European VC activity has taken a distinctly different path in 2022.

Frances answer to How Google’s infamous co-founder moved into the dark world of cyber surveillance.

“Everything a Founder/CEO Needs to Know About Building and Managing a B2B Sales Team” – An Interview with Dave Kellogg

Tech.eu met with CEO and Chairman of the Board Stphane Boujnah to discuss program details while attending the Euronext Tech Leaders event in Paris.

The European Innovation Council has released the ‘EIC Impact Report 2022’.

Digital Horizon, a UK venture company specializing in fintech, marketing technology and e-commerce, says 56% of UK investors plan to increase LP contributions to VC funds next year, new research shows announced the results.

This is how to conduct a good online job interview.

Go, go, go: How millennials’ favorite sofa maker, Maid, got caught under the hammer.

See the bright side of France’s 2022 VC meltdown

