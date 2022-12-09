Blockchain as the technology driving multifamily into the future





Have you ever tried to explain the concept of cryptocurrency to a beginner? What about blockchain technology and non-fungible tokens (NFTs)? It can lead to infuriating conversations that have to be explained, but it’s not kept in a bank that defines ideas like substitutability and convinces others that it’s not a scam.

Confusion and skepticism often arise before transformative innovation becomes the norm to be fully accepted and appreciated. Sure, cryptocurrency has seen some bad apples in the bushel lately, but the concept and underlying technology are by no means sound. We believe it will be the next big leap in storing and validating transaction information.As more use cases open up, it has the potential to become the standard for secure global transactions from the tremendous realm. It also includes the housing industry.

Blockchain technology is tailor-made for the apartment complex industry.

The apartment complex industry is a sector that can greatly benefit from blockchain innovation. Some forward-thinking property owners are already accepting Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies for rent payments. Some use crypto to invest in new assets and securely record transactions on the blockchain. When are the rest on board?

We believe blockchain is ideal for handling title insurance contracts, deeds of transfer, and other sensitive data related to real estate transactions. In this method, all transaction records are cryptographically linked and stored in on-chain blocks. Once recorded, transactions cannot be altered in any way, ensuring a secure, easy, accessible and visible distributed ledger process. Blockchain gives you instant insight into exact transaction dates, amounts and account balances. There are already 44 million blockchain wallet users worldwide, more than half of which have been created in the last five years.

Given the surge in cybersecurity crime, the allure and inherent data controls behind Self-Sovereign Identity (SSI) will likely make this trend the norm. A self-sovereign identity is a decentralized digital identity. Users can self-manage their identities and personal information without having to store and centralize their data with a third-party provider. Crypto, blockchain, NFTs, and SSI technologies are innovations that promise to revolutionize not only multifamily real estate, but also how transactions are purchased and recorded.

The matrix of capabilities surrounding blockchain technology and cryptocurrency can create an ecosystem of how we live, buy, invest, and achieve personal goals. Use cases go far beyond just paying rent. Here are some applications that we see these new technologies in the multifamily industry in the near future.

Using blockchain to sign, record and submit home leases and other lease-related documents.

Growing use of crypto for rent payments and secure transactions via biometrics on smart devices.

Democratizing real estate investing allows everyone to make partial and incremental crypto buy-ins and trades.

Lessees invest in their own rental units, leading to better property management and personal gain if the property is sold.

Real estate operators offering cryptocurrency and NFT rewards and incentives for on-time rentals, referrals and early renewals in the form of NFTs for furniture, art, community shops and restaurants, on-site amenities, and fractional ownership.

Property owners support communities by delivering NFT pop-ups to local shops, grocery stores and events on resident phones, building community and convenience that appeals to current and potential renters .

Multi-family operators should not wait to embrace the future.

An apartment complex can be a perfect example of this modernized lifestyle. In the future, more and more residents will own cryptocurrencies and seek an environment that accepts their use. By the end of 2022, the largest group of cryptocurrency owners will be adults aged 25 to 34, followed by adults aged 35 to 44, also the largest demographic of rental owners.

The multifamily sector needs to be motivated to adopt the blockchain ecosystem to capitalize on future possibilities. Multi-family operators decide to accept cryptocurrencies for rent payments, experiment with NFT offerings and incentives, and create a community environment that attracts the next generation of tech-savvy, convenience-focused residents You can start today by cultivating a Then there is no need to keep talking about NFTs, because NFTs themselves are likely to be used.

