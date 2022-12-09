



5 reasons why technological innovation has changed the jobs of skilled workers

A construction engineering team is scanning a building structure using technology software via a tablet.

New technology can have a significant impact on the companies that adopt it, helping reduce errors and increase productivity. It is the same now as it was in the past.

For example, the COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the shift to automation in many companies looking to ease labor shortages and increase profits. According to his September 2021 report for the Harvard Business Review, jobs related to artificial intelligence, algorithms and automation increased 28% compared to the previous quarter of the year. And his April 2022 report on cloud computing predicts that spending on cloud-based services will approach his $600 billion next year, compared to his just over $400 billion in 2021. It has been.

In particular, the construction industry and other trade jobs have recently undergone major technological upheaval as they have navigated supply chain issues and labor shortages. ServiceTitan has compiled a partial list of these technologies based on non-random surveys of members of the Association of General Contractors, other research reports, and industry news reports.

Technology hosted in the cloud

cloud server room

As mentioned earlier, many companies, including trading businesses, are increasingly relying on cloud-hosted technologies. The way companies have had to deal with the supply he chain issues brought on by the pandemic shows the benefits of putting information in the cloud.

For example, heating, ventilation and air conditioning components are in high demand, mainly due to supply chain issues. As a result, many trading companies do not have enough new equipment, raw materials such as PVC, or replacement parts to meet demand. Manufacturers and businesses alike are battling a labor shortage. The companies that thrive are those that have implemented a modern inventory cloud management system. These companies can better analyze the products they can source in the U.S. and determine the cost of equipment and materials to prevent potential loss of revenue. It also reduces idle time due to supply shortages and promotes employee retention by ensuring that equipment and materials are available.

mobile software

Civil engineer checking mobile construction software

More and more companies are using mobile software apps on construction sites. Construction software apps help project workers analyze and share data in real time, enabling workers to generate field reports faster. According to an AGC survey released in January, most members (68%) said they will use mobile software technology primarily for daily field reporting this year. Sixty percent of AGC members also said they plan to use mobile software for employee time tracking, and 57% said they plan to use the software for field access to job information.

virtual reality and augmented reality

Worker using augmented reality glasses at construction site

The history of virtual and augmented reality dates back to the 1980s, when government agencies such as NASA used the technology to create lifelike scenes and objects. Mainstream interest waned for a while, but in recent years there has been more technological advancement and funding.

AR is achieved through visual elements and sounds through technology, while virtual reality aims to create sensory experiences that include sight and touch. According to a 2021 Grand View Research report, the AR market is expected to grow to nearly his $600 billion.

Several companies have taken advantage of AR and VR technology in recent years, such as the creation of the HoloLens headset by Microsoft. The device uses AR technology with holographic processing and multiple optical sensors to simulate virtual worlds.

Technologies like HoloLens help engineers identify problems and efficiencies in the early stages of design and create accurate models before construction begins. On construction sites, the device can be used to inspect safety and help train workers.McKinstry, a company with multiple locations across the United States, is using HoloLens to test pipes built his AR solution for a hanger installation project.

Building information modeling

An architect wearing a VR headset for BIM technology to create a 3D model building

Architectural plans and technical drawings are increasingly being replaced by Building Information Modeling, a digital representation of space widely used by architects, engineers, and construction workers. BIM can provide 3D model data and documentation for the interior and exterior of buildings. According to a 2021 Dodge Data & Analytics report, the use of BIM is the most common among architects, with 40% using the technology for space utilization planning. About one in five of his AGC members surveyed plans to increase his investment in BIM in 2022.

drone

Construction worker operating a drone

Drones can monitor their surroundings while working and catch potentially dangerous situations. For example, in 2021, drone surveillance footage revealed cracks in the Interstate 40 bridge in Tennessee, threatening to force the bridge to be repaired to avoid further catastrophe. Closed.

The construction industry can expect huge investments in President Biden’s infrastructure bill. This includes his $110 billion in road and bridge projects, which recognizes grants to use U.S.-made drones to ensure safety during operations. Other legislation was recently passed to help research universities train employees who will operate future drones.

This story was originally published on ServiceTitan and was produced and distributed in partnership with Stacker Studio.

