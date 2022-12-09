IBM Client Innovation Center opens in Fredericton





250 jobs planned to expand skills and new innovations in New Brunswick

FREDERICTON, N.C., Dec. 9, 2022 /CNW/ — IBM Canada (NYSE: IBM) today announced the IBM Client Innovation Center (CIC) for Fredericton. The center will help strengthen the state’s technology sector and help businesses accelerate their digital transformation by increasing access to talent and innovative technology. CIC will initially focus on providing consulting services along with Oracle-based technologies, cloud, machine learning, robotic process automation (RPA), Internet of Things (IoT), blockchain, and more.

New Brunswick CIC will be part of IBM’s global network of Client Innovation Centers, which provide a proven model for technology and skills growth. The network now includes five of his centers across Canada, including Halifax, Montreal, Gatineau and the recently announced Client Innovation Center in Calgary.

IBM will work with the New Brunswick Government through Opportunities New Brunswick, New Brunswick’s primary economic development agency, to establish the new CIC.

Dave McCann, President of IBM Canada, said: “We are committed to supporting this growing need by expanding our network of Client Innovation Centers across Canada. We will further support the state’s efforts focused on creating jobs and improving skills training for the workforce.”

“New Brunswick has attracted investment from global brands like IBM to expand their business and drive growth in our state, and we are proud of that.” said Arlene Dunn, Minister for Opportunities NB. “Many of the world’s most successful companies have found our state because of the superior combination of people, diversity, agility, infrastructure, innovation and low cost of doing business. Through investments like these, we are building our reputation as New Brunswick.a world-renowned IT hub.”

Roles at the Fredericton-based center include application developers, technical testers, business analysts, customer experience, design consultancy and digital transformation, all of which are sought after by Canadian companies.

CIC will take over part of the IBM Security Hub space, also located in Fredericton.

Hiring will begin in January. Interested candidates should visit www.ibm.com/ca-en/employment.

For more information about IBM Canada, please visit www.ibm.com/ca-en.

For more information about ONB, please visit www.onbcanada.ca.

Media Contact: Lorraine Baldwin, IBM Canada: [email protected]

Source IBM Canada

© Canada Newswire, source Canada Newswire English

