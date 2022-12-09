Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon Coming to Nintendo Switch March 17, 2023 – News





At this year’s Game Awards ceremony, Nintendo debuted two world premiere trailers for games coming to the Nintendo Switch system. The first was the reveal of Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon, a new take on the Bayonetta series starring Cereza, a young apprentice witch before she was called Bayonetta.The game will be released in March 2023. It launches for her Nintendo Switch on March 17th. The second trailer focuses on the Fire Emblem Engage Expansion Pass, the paid DLC for the latest entry in the Strategy RPG series. Fire Emblem Engage will launch for Nintendo Switch on January 20, 2023 with his first wave of Expansion Pass* at launch, followed by three additional waves by the end of 2023. .

Along with these new trailers, Nintendo won several awards at its annual Game Awards event. Bayonetta 3 wins Best Action Game, Kirby and the Forgotten Land wins Best Family Game, Splatoon 3 wins Best Multiplayer, and The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom wins Best. It celebrated Bayonetta in many ways, including winning the Excellence Award. The award for the most anticipated game.

In Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon, players take on the role of Cereza, a young witch apprentice who embarks on a fateful journey to the Forbidden Forest to find the power to save her mother. This new title features its own striking and distinctive storybook-inspired art style, as well as gameplay never before seen in the Bayonetta series. Players focus on exploration, combat, and puzzle-solving to control both Cereza and her infernal demonic partner, Cheshire, and help Cereza navigate deeper into the forest.

Players who want to sneak a peek at the game don’t have to wait long at all! Players who purchase an old picture book from Rodin’s shop “Gates of Hell” and unlock it with the three keys will have access to the teaser.

Another trailer released at The Game Awards introduced the paid Fire Emblem Engage Expansion Pass DLC to the upcoming Fire Emblem Engage game. When the game launches for Nintendo Switch on January 20, 2023, the first of his four waves of DLC will be released with a variety of content including Edelgard, Dimitri and Claude from Fire Emblem: Three Houses. is added as his one in-game emblem. Fire Emblem Shadow Dragon and Lightblade Tiki as separate emblems. Emblems can be summoned in Fire Emblem Engage to fight alongside the main hero, boosting their stats and assisting them in battle.

More details about the additional three DLC waves for the Fire Emblem Engage Expansion Pass, including details on new story scenarios for wave 4, will be revealed in the future.

Game Awards 2022 nominations include Splatoon 3, Nintendo Switch Sports, Kirby, Pokemon Legends Arceus, TRIANGLE STRATEGY, LIVE A LIVE, Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope, Tunic, Xenoblade Chronicles 3, Bayonetta 3, and more recent work is. The released Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet are now also available for those looking for something fun for the holiday season.Visit https://www.nintendo.com/store/games/tga/ to see all Nintendo Switch games with TGA nominations.

Additionally, the first Big Run virtual event will take place in Splatoon 3 this weekend from December 9th at 4:00 PM PT to December 11th at 4:00 PM PT. In this Big Run event, players are tasked with working together in his Co-op play to battle waves of Thermonid enemies in the Wahoo World stage. In addition, everyone who participated in the big run event even once will receive an in-game decoration as a token of appreciation.

*Full version of the game is required to use DLC. Sold separately.

