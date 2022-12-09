Google Maps and Waze teams merge amid cost-cutting pressure





Image: Justin Sullivan (Getty Images)

Google’s parent company, Alphabet Inc., has announced a restructuring to consolidate Google Maps and Waze employees under pressure to streamline its business and cut costs. The company says both mapping apps will continue to work independently.

The merger will take effect on Friday, December 9, and although Google has said it has no plans to cut jobs, the move will see Wazes 500 employees joining Google’s Geo organization, which manages Google Maps, Google Earth and Street View. expected to be transferred.

Google remains deeply committed to Waze’s unique brand, beloved apps, and active community of volunteers and users, Caroline Bourdeau, Waze’s head of public relations, told The Verge.

Bringing the Waze team into the Geos portfolio of real-world mapping products such as Google Maps, Google Earth and Street View will enable the team to further enhance technical collaboration.

Following the restructuring, Waze CEO Neha Parikh will be leaving the company gradually, a company spokesperson told The Wall Street Journal. Parikh previously served as president of Hotwire, Inc. and in June 2021 he joined Waze as CEO.

According to Silicon Business Journal, Alphabet, Inc. acquired Waze in 2013 for just over $1 billion, making it the fourth-largest deal at the time. Waze has an estimated 150 million monthly users, is an active user of mapping services, and has been working on building ads in recent years.

According to Alphabet, Inc., Waze continues to operate independently of Google Maps and will continue to do so. After acquiring Waze, Google integrated some of its popular features into its own maps service. Features include reporting nearby gas prices, speed traps, traffic jam warnings, and adding stops along your route.

Google’s announcement to combine Google and Waze employees comes after Google CEO Sundar Pichai has slowed the company’s expansion, partly due to slowing advertising growth this year. was broken.

The company reported revenue of about $69.1 billion in the third quarter of this year, up 6% from 2021. Ad revenue also increased by only 2.5% compared to his 41% growth last year. Pichai said in September that he wanted to increase Google’s productivity by 20% and was considering combining teams to work on overlapping products.

In a statement accompanying the growth results, Pichai said: We are focused on both investing responsibly for the long term and responding to the economic environment.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://gizmodo.com/google-maps-waze-alphabet-street-view-earth-1849870637

