Reputation Matters in Cybersecurity – Technology and Innovation





Marese OHagan talks to Continent 8 Chief Commercial Officer Brian Koh about how the end-customer aspect of cybersecurity in egame is more important than ever and why reputation matters.

Cybersecurity often makes headlines, but when it does, it’s always bad news.

The gambling industry saw a large number of DraftKings accounts hacked last month, affecting $300,000 in customer funds.

For Continent 8 Chief Commercial Officer Brian Koh, reputation is the first thing operators look for when outsourcing cybersecurity to a company.

The Igaming market is complex and competitive, he said. As such, businesses must strive to be more visible than ever before.

Brian Coe, Chief Commercial Officer, Continental 8

Fortunately, Koh believes his business has already secured this reputation.

For us, our reputation is what matters to us, he continues. We have worked tirelessly to maintain that reputation in the industry. Our strategy of always growing and expanding with a highly secure network is clearly to continue. This is to promote that strategy and enable us to expand into various markets.

Being considered reliable and secure has had a practical effect on customers. Koh said this, combined with recognizing consumer trends, has benefited Continent 8s’ offerings.

Our customers really need secure and reliable facilities and networks to deliver their critical online operations, he says. We believe that continuing to drive innovation from a product perspective, providing strong customer service, and elevating the customer experience to a level of excellence will make a big difference for us.

location location location

Continent 8 has been in operation for over 20 years and has operations in 85 locations across Europe, Asia and the Americas. Regarding new markets, Koh sees Latin America as a potential new area for expansion.

Latin American market; Koh says he wants to be the first to enter the market, not only from a geographical point of view, but also from a product development point of view.

Also, many Latin American countries, including Brazil, are opening up their regulations, so keeping the region in mind is a good way to keep abreast of new developments.

Asia and Latin America are interesting markets. LAtAm offers customized solutions in Colombia and Puerto Rico, then Peru and possibly Argentina. Brazil is in the pipeline.

[In] Asia saw a lot of growth, mostly from a security perspective. We’ve seen a lot of demand and demand for security solutions in-game with different customers.

But despite significant changes in gaming laws in some of these countries, Koh’s responsibility in his role is not necessarily to look at emerging markets from a gaming perspective. Instead, they tend to look at the market from a cybersecurity perspective, he says.

“We see many opportunities to grow and support our customers in cybersecurity solutions,” he continues. The ever-changing cybersecurity landscape we see is so complex that we have built a layered solution to protect those businesses.

My responsibility is to drive growth into the local market and drive growth in terms of product portfolio and to keep it going. What’s great is that there’s been a tremendous amount of growth and that trajectory continues.

Consideration for customers

Koh understands the need to put customers first in cybersecurity discussions, especially as demand for services increases.

Cybersecurity is a major demand seen in the market, says Koh. Despite massive distributed denial of service (DDoS) attacks around the world, we were able to protect all of our customers.

Koh understands how this turbulent situation is affecting the way customers treat their money, and what efforts they are making to ensure their money is protected. increase.

Koh goes on to say that we are seeing consumers become more intentional in their spending and trying to protect their assets. We are kind of on the front lines. We protect them and provide hosting and networking.

We’re seeing customers relying on us to provide that security protection.

For those in the gambling industry, efforts to protect websites from cyberattacks go beyond just protecting the operator’s own assets. Koh said operators are also more concerned than ever about protecting their customers.

One of the trends we’ve seen over the last few years is the need to increase customer security, not just from a gaming perspective, but from a network perspective, he continues.

The growing awareness that it is our current reality is something we take pride in in being able to have conversations that protect those customers and educate them about the threat. is.

