4 Tips for Real Innovation in Business





The opinions expressed by entrepreneurial contributors are their own.

Companies, especially tech start-ups, call themselves “innovative,” but most are unclear about how innovation works or what it looks like. People use “innovation” as the latest buzzword, along with “creators” and “disruptors,” without even knowing what it means.

This is why major media outlets such as CNN reported on the latest smartphone emojis under the banner of ‘innovation’. These emojis get a lot of press and accolades, but are they really innovations? No, but it will be interesting to see how often the ginger root emoji can be inserted into text. prize.

We often equate “newness” with “innovation”. But a slightly amplified version of a product or service is not innovation. A truly revolutionary technology destabilizes and challenges orthodoxy. Especially within an organization, change is unwelcome and can provoke anger. Remember: Organizational momentum is real. Companies develop inertia based on the philosophy that what they have been doing must continue. “We’ve always done it that way” is a subtle red flag that your organization is allergic to innovation.

But innovation doesn’t have to mean throwing everything out the window. A common misconception about innovative technology relates to its size and scope. Innovation doesn’t have to be a Big Bang experience, at least not immediately. Innovative technology teams can start small, slowly gain buy-in, and evolve from there.

Related: Why Innovation Matters (Especially in Uncertain Times)

Take innovation to the next level

Innovation isn’t just about updating software and features. The true spirit of innovation hinges on thinking bigger and bolder. And, “What if there was a novel approach to the underlying problem that had never been thought of before?” Finding answers to these questions requires enabling, empowering, and We need a strong culture of innovation to fund.

Unfortunately, most companies don’t know how to do more than change the surface like a new emoji. They confuse repetition with innovation. Executives must change their philosophies and lenses around innovation to drive a stronger, authentic culture.

Start here.

RELATED: 5 Cultural Traits Employers Must Implement in Their Organizations

1. Name the king of innovation

When it comes to getting things done, assigning a point person makes sense. So make innovation someone else’s business. Provides resources to back up innovative technology experiments. Give them the responsibility of educating the rest of the team on how to challenge the status quo, supervise testing, and conduct postmortems.

If you are unsure if you have someone in your company who can fill this role, the fastest workaround is to partner with an outside innovation expert to set expectations and initiate an innovation mindset across your organization. . Having an outsider’s perspective is more than just refreshing, it reveals what’s possible with today’s technology, reveals different audiences, and brainstorms novel uses his case. can do.

Gain more buy-in with innovative leadership. PayPal’s answer to enhancing innovation support was to allow employees to bet on participants in the company’s annual Global Innovation Tournament. The wager came in the form of a blockchain currency funded by the company. PayPal employees who place bets on winning participants can redeem blockchain tokens for experiential prizes. According to PayPal, combining innovation, competition and crowdsourcing has increased the quality of ideas and the level of participation, making it a “good bet” on innovation.

RELATED: Why an entrepreneur’s ability to innovate determines future success

2. Insulation and reinforcement

One of the most pervasive issues in “enterprise innovation” is the enterprise. Companies can claim to be innovative and spend a lot of resources to do so. Still, until Kafka-esque corporateism gets in the way and gives the team the freedom and autonomy to experiment and explore, it’s unlikely to succeed.

I recently spoke with a friend who had to navigate his company’s “innovation committee.” I thought it sounded horribly contradictory. True innovation requires courage and the ability to fail. Setting up guardrails and approvals and enforcing outdated processes gets in the way. A better approach is to set up an “internal entrepreneur” group, separate from the rest of the organization and treat them as excluded. Working with incubators and outside companies can help us to be more intentional and distance ourselves from that institutional momentum.

3. Everyone touches the inner infant

What do young children always ask? “Why?” It’s probably their favorite word, and it’s also essential for innovation. Organizations can easily fall into worn-out ruts that have worked for years. Therefore, employees do not ask any questions. It’s not a recipe for innovation, it’s a recipe for stasis.

You don’t want anyone throwing a tantrum, but you certainly want your employees to have the curious attitude of a toddler. For example, encourage the team to use the Socratic method, which involves asking questions, challenging assumptions, forming hypotheses, and testing theories. Want a good kickoff point? Ask, “Why are we doing this?” The answer may surprise you.

4. Drop preconceptions about the problem

People tend to approach problems with preconceptions. The problem is that these concepts are usually done as simple “mental arithmetic” exercises. They are based on instinct, emotion, and sometimes outdated data. Bertrand Russell once said: The same is true when it comes to innovation.

By drilling down to first principles, you can immediately see the error that failed to solve the first problem. For example, let’s say you started with incorrect information or guesswork. If you build “innovation” on that information, the solution won’t be the best. So make sure people check themselves for assumption bias when working on innovation. The fewer assumptions you make, the more likely you are to come up with an amazing idea.

Note: Recognizing your own cognitive biases can be difficult. That’s why it’s important to educate yourself, challenge your unspoken assumptions, and let others challenge your beliefs. Tool. This can be uncomfortable, but it can lead to great insight and intrusion. Be prepared to model this behavior if you expect it to be accepted company-wide.

All companies want to innovate, but few leaders are making the necessary changes for their organizations to become true industry innovators. Even if you have just launched and have minimal working capital, you have the power to innovate. All it takes is a willingness to look at problems and problem solving in a different way.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.entrepreneur.com/leadership/4-tips-to-spark-genuine-innovation-in-your-business/438311 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: c[email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos