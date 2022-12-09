National Restaurant Association Technology and Innovation Policy Director Reflects on 2022, Looking Forward to 2023





(Image credit: Erick Mufasa/Pexels)

Sign up for Restaurant SmartBrief today for free.

Technological innovation is making it easier for restaurants to connect with customers and offer convenient services, but new technology also brings policy issues that are difficult to navigate. Brennan Duckett, director of technology and innovation policy for the National Restaurant Association, talks about some of the big wins the association has had over the past year by advocating for policies that benefit restaurateurs, and that in 2023 We anticipate the issues to be recorded in the minutes.

Duckett

What are the key legislative policies impacting technology and innovation in 2022?

There are two laws introduced in Congress in 2022 that, if passed, would have had a huge impact on our industry. The Credit Card Competition Act of 2022 (S. 4674/HR 8874) and the U.S. Data Privacy Protection Act (HR 8152) were not passed by the 117th Congress, but there are still legislative challenges to restaurants and retailers. I am warning you that you want to deal with technology. Competitive practices in credit card routing systems as well as consumer privacy and data security standards. The law signals that change may be on the horizon.

On the regulatory side, the Federal Reserve will issue final rules in 2022, bringing positive changes to restaurateurs and other business owners. Announced in October, the regulation brings more competition to the debit card transaction processing market and provides merchants with debit card payment routing options. The ultimate benefit is the reduction of one of the highest costs in restaurants: excessive swipe fees.

What policy issues should restaurants focus on in 2023?

A new split government with a Republican-dominated House and a Democratic-dominated Senate means it could be more difficult to pass federal law, especially technology and innovation-related policies and issues. That said, I hope ADPPA will be reintroduced.

ADPPA creates a federal data privacy framework that gives consumers more control over their personal information and establishes legal requirements for businesses to protect and safeguard their personal data. However, the statutory provision for preemption and private action enforcement in state law is detrimental to restaurants, and some may even be forced to close through no fault of their own. We plan to continue to oppose this in the form of

The political climate at the state level, as opposed to the federal government, is expected to remain very active on these issues. Last year, about 30 states introduced their own comprehensive data privacy legislation, mirroring the laws already passed in California and Virginia. The association expects more states to introduce data privacy laws in 2023. Various state laws create uneven, confusing, and costly regulatory standards.

When it comes to influencing policy, what are the major achievements the association has achieved in 2022 and what do you foresee will be a major focus in 2023?

Although the association still opposes ADPPA, it has succeeded in getting language into the bill on two key provisions: loyalty programs and third party liability. As a result, it helped the restaurant maintain its ability to offer a customer loyalty program. And by establishing stronger statutory obligations for third parties and service providers, restaurants are not held liable for potential violations of law by downstream business partners.

Additionally, we have been pressuring Congress and the Federal Reserve to act on swipe fees and barriers to competition in the debit and credit card transaction routing sectors for almost two years. Our efforts proved successful this fall when the Federal Reserve issued final rules containing long-sought provisions.

Collecting and leveraging customer data is becoming increasingly important for restaurants to customize menus and marketing messages for their customers. Why would the Federal Trade Commission’s proposed data security rules make data collection more difficult?

The FTC’s proposed Data Security and Commercial Surveillance Rule serves as a first step as the FTC may establish new data privacy and security regulations. The proposal contains approximately 100 questions and seeks public input on how businesses collect, use and protect consumers’ personal information.

The association, along with the Restaurant Law Center, submitted comments to the FTC, noting that certain data collection practices, such as loyalty and reward programs, are designed to benefit consumers. Restaurants and consumers should be free to voluntarily establish mutually beneficial business-customer relationships. It had proposed that the FTC delay rulemaking on the subject until Congress provided clarity and guidance to ensure a comprehensive federal framework.

Read more like this from SmartBrief:

________________________________________________ If you liked this article, please sign up for the National Restaurant Association’s SmartBriefs free email newsletter. SmartBriefs contains over 250 industry-focused newsletters.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://corp.smartbrief.com/original/2022/12/national-restaurant-associations-tech-and-innovation-policy-lead-looks-back-at-2022-ahead-to-2023 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos