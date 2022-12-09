Impact of ESG on the Technology and Innovation Sector





Increasingly, environmental, social and governance (ESG) goals are tied to executive incentive pay (as high as 20% in some cases) business leaders need to ensure they get it right It shows that it is an economically advantageous field. ESG is an interrelated but distinctive way to assess the sustainability credibility of a business, including corporate governance, inclusion and diversity, employee health and safety, and community impact. It is a broad term consisting of Combined with bonuses, ESG targets have taken on even more strategic importance. Companies are now addressing every stage of their supply chain and business model, including the technology and services they acquire.

Economic, social and environmental incentives around ESG create huge opportunities for the technology and innovation sector. As the saying goes, necessity is the mother of invention. Technology supports more data-driven decision-making and ultimately underpins new products, processes and practices to drive her ESG efforts.

Greenwashing Unfortunately, for some companies, tackling ESG issues is just box work. Despite government compliance efforts, artificially inflating environmental and social standards remains an uncomfortable reality in the corporate world. For ESG goals to be effective, they must be woven into day-to-day business operations, practices and culture.

Thankfully, all is not lost yet. Innovations such as natural language processing (NLP) technology are beginning to solve this problem. A form of artificial intelligence (AI), NLP can analyze billions of online articles to detect greenwashing and related risks. This technology can help hold deceitful sustainability marketers accountable on a significant scale.

When assessing the ESG readiness of the UK tech sector, it is essential to separate incumbents from the thriving start-up community. Established companies will have to work on restructuring their business models, while new players can benefit from the introduction of his ESG standards, which are high from the start. International voices of growing interest in ESG are shedding light on the energy efficiency of hardware and software technologies. The exponential growth in demand for data from consumers, businesses, and emerging technologies, combined with the already high energy consumption of data centers (an estimated 1% of global electricity usage), Centers are forced to be at the forefront of innovation to respond. to ESG pressure.

Data center companies like Interxion are pioneers in energy efficient designs, leveraging new cooling strategies such as Arctic winds and underground aquifers to reduce their carbon footprint. These efforts have clearly been successful over the past decade. Despite the surge in data usage, technological advances such as increased processor efficiency, reduced idle power, and application virtualization have significantly reduced the number of servers and energy requirements.

Other initiatives include carbon offsetting and renewable energy procurement. A great example of best practice in this area, Google has set a goal of having all its data centers run on his 24/7 (RTC) renewable energy by 2030.

While this is not the end of the data center story as total power demand is expected to grow by 8% over the next decade, the agility and innovation demonstrated by this industry should be recognized and reflected where possible. should be.

Measuring the ESG impact of tech startups and finding solutions is a fruitful area for tech startups. For example, blockchain has enabled the development of reliable and standardized collection and reporting of his ESG data. Global manufacturers are using this technology to track assets throughout their supply chains and improve sustainability credentials and reporting procedures through transparency.

Quantum computing also presents exciting opportunities for technology companies to address internal energy waste management. Improved modeling and analysis will enable these companies to more effectively target ESG initiatives such as developing cheaper and more efficient medicines or enhancing water treatment capacity.

Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) While progress has been made in some areas of ESG, it is essential to be open about the insufficient progress in Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) in the UK tech sector. Despite the exponential growth of the digital economy, DEI figures remain low and opportunities are still in the hands of the same people. For example, a woman occupies only 5% of her leadership positions in the UK tech industry, and only 9% of her IT heads are black, Asian or from minorities (British Computer Society). . Over the past decade, the business case for DEI has been presented repeatedly, but progress appears to have stagnated. Industry leaders are responsible for leading an inclusive culture. At least DEI seems to be a priority for more companies, but the measure of success is in the numbers. London is the most multicultural city in the world. Its employees and boardroom should reflect that. Therefore, the DEI must remain a top priority for powerful government leaders, CEOs and those in board positions. Investments in digital skills education cannot be overstated, and significant barriers to industry entry must be actively removed, especially basic language, technical skills and personal aspirations. DEI needs to be addressed at a sector-wide cultural level, but technology can also help scale and support these initiatives. The number of technology vendors in this market is growing rapidly, with software that can identify and remove unconscious biases from hiring and promotion decisions, along with reliable tracking of progress towards inclusion goals, as well as pay increases. It provides important equity.

looking ahead

ESG will continue to be a guiding aspect of the technology and innovation sector. An incumbent company in this industry had to meet his ESG expectations from customers, investors and other relevant stakeholders. Emerging technologies are harnessing the demand for innovative solutions to global problems and holding accountable to established industry players. ESG is a broad framework and difficult to navigate comprehensively. There are multiple important, delicate and complex issues. Stakeholder expectations are therefore naturally high, but the fundamental principles our sector should keep in mind are transparency, trust and a willingness to change.Russ Shaw CBE, Tech London Advocates and founder of Global Tech Advocates.

