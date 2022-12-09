Spinal Cord Injury/Disability Unit Open House





“Family” and “technology” were two words that were often heard at the South Texas VA Spinal Cord Injury and Disorder (SCID) unit open house. Both featured speakers and attendees leaned into these themes when speaking about their experiences with SCID.

South Texas VA Interim Director Jason Cave opened several stories about patients who rely on their families for both birth and spinal cord injuries.

A non-verbal veteran worked hard with a therapist. He finally uttered a few words on Christmas Eve. With tears of excitement, the staff called the family members who had joined him. The patient told staff: Every week, every session was helpful. I couldn’t tell you

A person may have the best health care in the world, but family support has the greatest impact on prognosis. It’s social network support and someone fighting for you, Cave said.

Fellow spinal cord injury patients made the transition easier

That sense of family is why I brought SCID patients Robert Preston and Jose Liguez to the open house. I had his back surgery in 2009 and had SCI, Preston said.

Preston was thrilled to meet an old friend and fellow patient who had cared for him when he was first in a wheelchair. Preston explained that he received reassurances and even a transport van from fellow veterans to ease his transition.

Liguez looked at Silvia Garcia and smiled. He has known her since he began serving her at the opening of her unit in 1991. She worked in the unit, then retired and continues to volunteer. Ligueth considers her her family.

Rose Zimmer was also drawn to the open house, eager to see patients and staff again after COVID-19 restrictions disrupted many volunteer activities. About a year after her husband died, Zimmer said she wanted to volunteer somewhere. She pointed out Claudia Srita and Maybelline Bautista. Some of the nurses, like the girls there, were his nurses and took good care of him, Zimmer said.

Technology demonstrations on display

The open house was also about technology, with many demonstrations on display for patients and staff to experience. There were table tennis robots, advanced mobile chairs, vehicle drive systems and the latest smart beds. Some, like his lab’s service dog Kemerle, were less advanced in design but innovative in delivery.

Kemmerle was ready to demonstrate the not-so-technical act of picking up a dropped lead and returning it to its owner. This is a small task that has a big impact on your quality of life.

Technology can be a game changer for patients and clinicians, but only as far as organizations allow it. Ann Bailey, Ph.D., co-lead director of technology innovation at the VA Augmented Reality Network Clinical, has about eight different facilities on board and quickly began to realize that clinicians need support to continue to grow. rice field.

Life expectancy 10 years 46 years ago

And they grew up. Bailey said the network now includes more than 1,250 of his frontline staff representing 160 medical centers. The goal is to bring that technology to the field to improve services for veterans who need it, like Jose Liguez.

Liguez has been with the division since its inception and has seen first-hand the impact technology has on services. We are really making progress now. Even medications and solutions to problems like bedsores are more advanced, he said.When he sat in the chair 46 years ago, they gave him only five to 10 years of life expectancy. No. He attributes his longevity to his SCI.

All of these are necessary, said Dr. Divya Singhal, director of SCID. Combining technology, whether it’s virtual reality or telemedicine and telemedicine, we can all continue to serve our veterans in many ways. Even the more innovative methods come with time, longevity and experience in different healthcare and environments. Just as it takes a village to raise great children, it takes more than a village to have a great and sustainable healthcare system that can continue to grow.

