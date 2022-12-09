Organizations build black business ecosystems while breaking down systemic barriers to black prosperity.news





In early November, over 70,000 people from the global tech industry gathered for our annual Web Summit in Lisbon, Portugal.

Kelly Burton, co-founder and CEO of the Black Innovation Alliance, will bring large representatives from the United States to network towards BIA’s efforts to build a sustainable ecosystem for black entrepreneurs. I brought a group.

At the summit, Burton took the stage to lead or lead multiple technology talks and conversations about Black wealth creation, the lack of diversity and inclusion in technology, and the systemic racial bias Black entrepreneurs face. I participated.

Burton told BET.com about the four-day summit attended by 60 black business and innovation leaders with BIA.

I heard from the Web Summit team that our activation made history as the first to focus on Black entrepreneurship at Web Summit, arguably the world’s largest tech conference. So it was a big win for our community and our work, she added.

Burton, the powerhouse of BIA, knows first-hand about the disparities that prevent black entrepreneurs from succeeding.

She is a seasoned entrepreneur who has experienced the ups and downs of business success and failure. But even with Burton’s success, systemic racism limited her growth potential.

It has been a challenge for my entire career. People knew I was great at what I did, but when it came to getting a seven-figure contract to build my business, people would say you were incompetent. You still don’t have all these things we need to really trust you to do X, Y, Z. So we’re not going to give you a shot…

That experience led Burton, a Clark Atlanta University graduate, to co-found BIA in 2020. Today, BIA comprises more than 85 member organizations, providing resources, guidance, and financial support to more than 300,000 color innovators, technology founders, and transformative technologists.

The companies we support operate in all areas, Burton explained. That means everything from tech start-ups to brand new SMEs to established companies and companies that have actually pulled back on venture capital. Our priorities are, first and foremost, that our organization is Black-led and prioritizes innovation.

BIA’s mission is not limited to helping businesses make a profit. The Alliance aims to drive meaningful systemic change through his four pillars: capacity building, changing the narrative of what black innovation looks like, research towards building effective business ecosystems, and advocacy. I am working on it.

The Alliance’s advocacy helped create a new congressional caucus on black innovation, U.S. Virgin Islands delegate and CBI co-chair Rep. Stacey E. Plaskett said in announcing the initiative.

There are an incredible number of talented Black founders, creatives, and innovators, but cross-sector trends and research show that, even in the world of creative technology, prejudice limits Black innovators’ fair standing, competition, and autonomy. Plaskett said it has been shown to interfere with sex.

In fact, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has highlighted the systemic inequalities that keep black Americans on the margins of the economy.

At a January event honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Yellen said: .

Prior to the creation of CBI, the organization undertook the difficult task of putting together concrete numbers for the myriad groups that support black innovators and entrepreneurs.

As a result, BIA will launch Black Innovation CensU in 2021. This was one of the first attempts to collect data on the locations of these organizations, their areas of expertise, the funding they can provide to black entrepreneurs, and more.

This study was important in helping communication [to lawmakers] Why laws that support black entrepreneurship and long-term wealth building are just as important as securing grants and other types of investment.

A serial entrepreneur, Burton is a popular public speaker and writer who holds a PhD in political science from Emory University. According to her, her New Jersey native’s accomplishments were unlikely given the difficult circumstances she faced before her family moved to the suburbs.

When I grew up in Camden, it literally seemed like a murder capital. Then, when you go to places like Moorestown, NJ, you realize how fundamentally unfair it is, Burton said.

Her new high school, where students were expected to attend college, had resources unimaginable for a Camdens Black school. Awakened to inequality, Burton aspired to become an agent of change.

I feel like I’ve always been a girl and then a cause-seeking woman, she said. It’s always been part of my identity.

After graduating from Clark Atlanta, Burton went to graduate school and changed the world. Initially, she hoped to make it through her political science training, but she eventually found her vocation after her entrepreneurial bug bit her.

She started Nexus Research Group in 2009 after scrolling through Rolodex, which had good relationships with Atlanta’s government and businesses. Nexus Research Group is a consulting firm that helps organizations address social change. She was earning a six-figure salary, but she hit a ceiling when she tried to land a million-dollar contract.

I was like, oh, I understand this entrepreneurship thing. She remembered thinking, “I can’t expand this consultancy business, so let me start this other business.”

But Burton’s activewear line called Bodyology wasn’t a success. Like many other black-owned businesses, she had no access to resources such as capital, vendors, and supply her chain. The company went bankrupt in her three years.

That experience led Burton to found Founders of Color, a non-profit organization that helps grow minority businesses. But the same challenges she had before hampered her progress.

There must be a better way, Burton recalled a conversation with a friend striving for the same goal. , let’s see if we can create some kind of united front around our work.

That conversation led to the idea of ​​BIA. Over the past two years, BIA has received nearly $3 million in corporate investment from eBay, Google, UBS and others.

Looking ahead, Burton committed to funding and sustaining 1 million black-led businesses over 10 years. It is part of his Decade of Black Innovation (DOBI) movement, a strategy that amplifies the importance of shaping a world in which black innovators thrive. It also highlights the urgency to secure the resources, funding and policies needed to achieve that vision.

DOBI incorporates several elements, including content and community-building campaigns, to help black people around the world, from HBCU students to working mothers to retirees, be recognized as entrepreneurs of the future. she said. The move also includes educational opportunities and events like the BIAS BLADE Con ​​conference.

Burton said he was particularly bullish on the potential of the digital economy as a driver of black wealth. BLADE Con ​​and his supporting BLADE Blueprint research identified eight potential growth areas for the digital economy: e-commerce, decentralized finance, creators, app development, gaming, professional services, publishing and media. it was done.

Focusing on these areas is an important way for Black people to succeed not only as individual business owners, but also as a community, Burton said.

