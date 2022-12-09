Google must remove ‘clearly inaccurate’ information if asked, European Union court rule





The EU’s Supreme Court has said that Google must remove search results about people from Europe if the information is proven to be demonstrably false.

Key Takeaway: Court has ruled that search engines must “dereference information” if material is “clearly inaccurate” You have the right to ask search engines to remove links Google is committed to protecting your privacy while allowing access to your information

The European Court of Justice ruled on Thursday that search engines must “back-reference information” if the person making the request can prove that the material is “clearly inaccurate.”

Europeans ask Google and other search engines to remove links to outdated or embarrassing information about themselves, even if it is true, under a principle known as the ‘right to be forgotten’. have the right

Strict data protection rules in the 27-country block give people the right to control what their names appear when they are searched online, but the rules keep data privacy concerns out of the public knowledge. Rights are often in conflict.

Google welcomes decisions

“Since 2014, we have worked hard to realize the right to be forgotten in Europe, striking a sensible balance between people’s right to access information and their privacy,” the company said in a statement.

The lawsuit was filed in Germany’s Supreme Court after two managers of an investment firm group asked Google to remove search results based on names that linked to articles criticizing the group’s investment model. It all started with the lawsuit filed.

They said the article made false claims, and neither the manager nor the company were identified.

The pair also asked Google to remove a thumbnail photo of them that came up without context in an image search.

According to the ruling press brief, Google rejected the article because it wasn’t sure it was accurate.

The court disagreed, stating that search engines must grant the request if anyone submits adequate and sufficient evidence to prove the “clear inaccuracy” of the information.

The judge said that the right to freedom of expression and information could not be taken into account if “at least the less important part of the information” was found to be wrong.

To avoid making erroneous results too difficult to remove, the ruling said no court decision was necessary and that people could “provide only evidence that is reasonably required.”

Google said the links and thumbnails at issue in this particular case are no longer available for web and image searches.

“The content in question has been offline for a long time.

Search engines would no longer have to examine the facts of each case to determine whether content is accurate, the court said. This is because it can be extra work that companies can avoid by actively deleting results.

“This will ensure that Google and similar tech giants are well-trained and capable of handling such requests, rather than outsourcing critical content curation work to underpaid workers and unexplained algorithms.” It is hoped that we will invest in a well-employed workforce,” said an adviser to digital rights group EDRi.

In a previous ruling, the court upheld Google’s ruling that the “right to be forgotten” does not apply outside the 27-member EU.

The French privacy regulator wanted the rule to apply to all Google search engines, including non-European search engines.

According to Google’s latest transparency report, Google has removed 5.25 million web links since it began processing “right to be forgotten” requests in 2014. This represents almost half of all requests processed.

If Google receives a removal request, the link will not be removed from all web searches only when a user’s name is entered. The link is displayed even if other search terms are used.

APs

