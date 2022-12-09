FTC blocks Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard | Spiceworks





Months after deliberating Microsoft’s proposed acquisition of Activision Blizzard, the Federal Trade Commission concluded Thursday that the multi-billion dollar deal violated US antitrust laws. A federal agency has taken legal action against Microsoft to block the company’s largest-ever acquisition.

Microsoft’s $68.7 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard, announced in January this year, ran into trouble with the federal government. The FTC has filed a lawsuit against Microsoft. Not only is this the biggest acquisition ever for Microsoft, it’s also the biggest deal in the gaming industry.

The FTC said Microsoft has a history of stifling and eliminating competition and sees no reason why the tech giant shouldn’t do it again.The proposed acquisition would continue Microsoft’s pattern of controlling valuable gaming content. It is a redacted public release of the FTC Complaint Reading.

Controlling Activisions Content gives Microsoft greater ability and incentive to withhold or degrade Activisions Content in a manner that significantly reduces competition, including competition over product quality, pricing, and innovation. increase.

The FTC voted three to one on Thursday to sue the Redmond-based Windows maker. The case is reminiscent of the US Department of Justice’s lawsuit against Microsoft, which tried to monopolize the personal computer market with software bundled with Windows.

The latest antitrust lawsuit against Microsoft is one of the two major players in the game console segment alongside Sony, given the fact that the company is looking to acquire one of the major game publishers. Similar to lawsuits from decades ago. and a development studio.

Activision Blizzard owns some of the biggest game franchises. This includes Call of Duty, Warcraft, Candy Crush, Diablo, Overwatch, Tony Hawks, etc. In total he has 400 million global players.

Activision Blizzard to generate $8.8 billion in revenue in 2021, top 10 largest gaming companies after Microsoft ($16.3 billion), Sony ($24.9 billion), Nintendo ($15.3 billion) and Tencent ($13.9 billion) appeared consistently in

The FTC cited Microsoft’s decision to dedicate some of Bethesda Softworks’ games (Starfield and Redfall) to its own consoles, but not as an example of the company’s previous anti-competitive conduct in the space. despite assuring European regulators that Microsoft will acquire ZeniMax, the parent company of Bethesda Softworks, in 2021.

The FTC, led by Lina Khan, is concerned that if it acquires Activision Blizzard on non-Xbox consoles, it will stop releasing games that are ultimately owned by Microsoft. According to Holly Vedova, director of the FTC’s Competition Bureau, Microsoft has already shown it can and will withhold content from its gaming rivals.

Today, Microsoft is trying to stop them from taking control of major independent game studios and using it to stifle competition in multiple dynamic and fast-growing gaming markets.

In response, Microsoft President Brad Smith tweeted:

From day one, we have been committed to addressing competition concerns, including providing the FTC with the concessions proposed earlier this week. While we believe in giving peace a chance, we have complete confidence in our case and welcome the opportunity to present it in court.

— Brad Smith (@BradSmi) December 8, 2022

This week, Microsoft Gaming president Phil Spencer informed gamers that the company has agreed to a 10-year commitment to bring Call of Duty to Nintendo consoles. Smith also noted that Microsoft is eager to sit down and have talks to seal his 10-year deal for PlayStation. Microsoft previously told The New York Times that it offered Sony his 10-year deal to keep Call of Duty on PlayStation.

Sony has been the most vocal opponent of the deal between Microsoft and Activision Blizzard. As excited about the deal as Blockbuster was about the rise of Netflix, Smith opined in a Wall Street Journal article.

Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick has expressed confidence that the deal will succeed despite a regulatory environment focused on ideology and misconceptions about the IT industry.

This sounds alarming and I would like to increase my confidence that this deal will go through. Claims that the deal is anti-competitive are not consistent with the facts, and it believes it can win this challenge, Kotik wrote.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.spiceworks.com/tech/tech-general/news/ftc-sues-microsoft-activision-blizzard-takeover/

