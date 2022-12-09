US Navy establishes innovation center and advisory board to focus investment





NEW YORK The U.S. Navy is creating a science and technology-focused innovation center and advisory board as it seeks to better invest resources to stay ahead of potential adversaries in the long term, he said. The Navy secretary told Defense News.

Located at the Naval Postgraduate School in Monterey, Calif., the Naval Innovation Center will focus on truly innovative technologies that will be needed in the next 2, 5, 10 and 15 years. Del Toro said on his way back from a visit to Columbia University in New York.

Initial areas of focus include, but are not limited to, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and quantum computing.

In justifying the move, Del Toro describes an Obama-era effort to modernize NASA, transforming the way NASA does business, reinventing the private sector rather than developing everything in-house. Focused on leveraging innovation.

They were crucified for it, the secretary said, but the insane investment by the private sector since then has led to a more rapid rise in manned and unmanned spaceflight and low-Earth satellite orbit than the government could have achieved on its own. led to innovation.

The Marine Corps recently launched its own Innovation Unit in Troy, New York, leveraging the expertise and connections of the Marine Corps Reserve to combine development technology with operations and concepts.

It is difficult for governments to keep up with the pace of innovation. What I envision for the Naval Innovation Center is a group of very solid individuals in the Naval Postgraduate School and Troy. Innovators from Google, Amazon, Silicon Valley, small business in Idaho, and other innovators in society come up with these great ideas. This will be a central hub for how SMEs, large enterprises and large corporations work together and innovate together, said Dell’s Toro.

Over the past several years, the Navy has strengthened its relationships with small businesses and academia, leveraging investments in new products and research. A network of so-called Tech Bridges provides contacts across the United States and worldwide to companies or research groups seeking to connect their ideas with the Navy or Marine Corps community.

Rather than competing with Tech Bridges, Del Toro said the Marine Innovation Unit and Navy Innovation Center will have a longer and broader focus compared to the more direct work Tech Bridges does to bring new things to the table. They were complemented by looking at technology development trends, he said. Gear in the hands of combatants.

A division of the soon-to-be-established Naval Science and Technology Advisory Board will also help make strategic decisions about where to invest limited funds. Del Toro said the Navy will select people from a variety of backgrounds to its board, which the White House will review before formally joining the board.

Megan Eckstein is a naval warfare reporter for Defense News. Since her 2009, she has covered military news with a focus on US Navy and Marine Corps operations, acquisition programs and budgets. She reports from her four geographic fleets and is happiest when reporting from ships. Megan is a graduate of the University of Maryland.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.defensenews.com/naval/2022/12/09/us-navy-creates-innovation-center-advisory-board-to-focus-investments/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos