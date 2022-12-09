Google CEO Sundar Pichai lashed out at possible layoffs





Google CEO Sundar Pichai reportedly refused to rule out layoffs when he was pressed about the topic at an all-hands meeting by anxious employees.

Pichai responded to questions from employees on Thursday, including some who wondered whether the company plans to “cull” employees within the next year.

“It’s really hard to predict the future, so unfortunately I can’t sit here and make any positive promises. His comments were first reported by Insider.

The CEO added: Because you can, you’ll be better able to weather the storm, no matter what’s ahead. “

“I think we should focus on that and do our best there.”

Pichai has been criticized by employees for being nervous about their job conditions.REUTERS

Google employees are nervous that this article is hanging on the wall after other tech giants laid off most of their employees due to the economic downturn.

Elon Musk laid off more than half of Twitter’s software engineers and developers after buying the social media company over a month ago.

Facebook’s parent company Meta cut about 10% of its workforce last month. Snap, the parent company of Snapchat, laid off his one-fifth of its employees in August.

Apple announced a hiring freeze last month. Amazon last month announced plans to cut 10,000 jobs. CEO Andy Jassy has warned employees that more layoffs are planned for the new year.

Google had previously announced a hiring slowdown and some organizational changes to weather the storm.

Google’s latest earnings report fell short of expectations.REUTERS

It also introduced a new performance rating system called GRAD, but Google employees were frustrated. Workers reportedly expressed concern over frequent “support check-ins” from managers who wanted to discuss performance with workers who may not have lifted their weight, according to insiders. .

A tougher grading system introduced earlier this year has raised concerns among the ranks that their work could be put on the cutting board.

A company spokeswoman was not immediately available for comment.

Alphabet’s latest earnings report shows the company’s summer earnings growth has fallen to its slowest pace since the early days of the coronavirus pandemic two years ago.

Tech workers are grappling with an economic slowdown that is holding back the industry.Getty Images

Alphabet, which also owns YouTube, had revenue of $69.1 billion in the July-September quarter, up 6% from the same period last year.

It’s the first time since the April-June 2020 period that Alphabets’ quarterly revenue has grown less than 10% year-over-year.

At the time, advertising, which generated the majority of Alphabet’s revenue, had dried up due to economic uncertainty early in the pandemic.

Google’s ad revenue has fallen even more dramatically than Alphabet’s overall revenue. Advertising revenue totaled $54.5 billion, up just 2.5% from the year-ago quarter.

In another sign of tougher times, YouTube’s quarterly ad revenue dropped 2% from last year. This is the first time that video site sales have declined since Google began disclosing results in his 2019.

The slowdown in earnings has also dragged on Alphabet’s profits.

The Mountain View, Calif.-based company posted earnings of $13.9 billion, or $1.06 per share, down 27% from the same period last year. Both sales and his earnings per share fell, falling short of analyst estimates surveyed by FactSet.

