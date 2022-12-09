god of war ragnarok, where to buy elden ring





Put the Oscars aside and make way for the Grammys. He has only one significant award show in December. It’s a game award. Created in 2014 and hosted by video game journalist Geoff Keighley, The Game Awards celebrate the best games of the year, with nominations in various categories, including best game score and best virtual reality. increase. Plus, The Game Awards is his premiere evening for the highly anticipated video game trailer.

Last night, some of the most talked about games of the year, including God of War: Ragnarok and Elden Ring, won several awards. Whether you’re thinking about which games to gift him this holiday season or you’re a gamer looking to treat yourself, we’re here to help you shop for the hottest games of the year. The Game Awards 2022 winners and where to buy are:

The Game Awards 2022 Game of the Year Winners

The winner of this award is considered the best game of the year, excelling in both creativity and technical fidelity.

Winner: Elden Ring

Available on Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, PS5 and online

Other nominees: A Plague Tale: Requiem, God of War Ragnarök, Horizon Forbidden West, Stray, Xenoblade Chronicles 3

Starting at $44.95 at Walmart

best game direction

Winners of this award have outstanding creative vision and innovative design philosophies.

Winner: Elden Ring

Available on Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, PS5 and online

Other contenders: God of War Ragnarok, Horizon Forbidden West, Immortality, Stray

Starting at $44.95 at Walmart

best narrative

Winners of this award are considered to have strong storytelling.

Winner: God of War Ragnarok

Available for PS4, PS5

Other nominees: Plague Tales: Requiem, Elden Ring, Horizon Forbidden West, Immortality

Starting at $59.88 at Walmart

best art direction

This award recognizes outstanding game art design, including character, animation, and environment design.

Winner: Elden Ring

Available on Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, PS5 and online

Other Candidates: God of War: Ragnarok, Horizon Forbidden West, Scorn, Stray

Starting at $44.95 at Walmart

best score/music

The award winners are composers who have created outstanding soundtracks that enhance every aspect of the game.

Winner: Bear McCreary – God of War: Ragnarok

Available for PS4, PS5

Other nominees: Olivier Derivière – A Plague Tale: Requiem, Tsukasa Saito – Elden Ring, Two Feathers – Metal Hellsinger, Mitsuda Yasunori

Starting at $59.88 at Walmart

best audio design

This award recognizes the sound effects and audio that further tie the game apart from the score/music.

Winner: God of War Ragnarok

Available for PS4, PS5

Other contenders: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, Elden Ring, Gran Turismo 7, Horizon Forbidden West

Starting at $59.88 at Walmart

best performance

The winner of this award is an individual with outstanding voice acting, motion or performance capture.

Winner: Christopher Judge – God of War: Ragnarok

Available for PS4, PS5

Other Candidates: Ashley Burch – Horizon Forbidden West, Charlotte McBurney – Plague Story: Requiem, Manon Gage – Immortality, Sunny Suljic – God of War: Ragnarok

Starting at $59.88 at Walmart

game with impact

The winner of this game has a suggestive social message or theme in their story.

Winner: Like Dusk

Available on Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox Cloud Gaming and online

Other nominees: A Memoir Blue, Citizen Sleeper, Endling – Extinction is Forever, Hindsight, I Was a Teenage Exocolonist

Starting at $29.99 at Target

best game in progress

This award goes to the best game with no set endpoint. Primarily understood as a game that is in continuous development.

Winner: Final Fantasy 14 Online

available online

Other nominees: Apex Legends, Destiny 2, Fortnite, Genshin Impact

play free trial

Best Indie Game

This award goes to the best games made by independent or smaller publishers.

Winner: Stray

PS4, PS5 and available online

Other nominees: Cult of the Rum, Neon White, Sif, Tunic

$40 at Walmart

Best Debut Indie Game

This is awarded to the best games made by newly established independent or smaller publishers.

Winner: Stray

PS4, PS5 and available online

Other contenders: Neon White, NORCO, TUNIC, Vampire Survivors

$40 at Walmart

best mobile game

This is for the best games that can be played on mobile devices such as phones and tablets.

Winner: Marvel Snap

Available for iOS, Android and Online

Other nominees: Apex Legends Mobile, Diablo Immortal, Genshin Impact, Tower of Fantasy

play for free

best community support

Winners of this award are recognized for having a transparent and responsive team that is helpful to the player community for updates, patches, etc.

Winner: Final Fantasy 14 Online

available online

Other nominees: Apex Legends, Destiny 2, Fortnite, No Man’s Sky

play free trial

Best VR/AR Game

This is awarded to the best games made for augmented reality and virtual reality platforms such as Meta Quest 2.

Winner: Moss: Book II

PS4, PS5 and available online

Other nominees: After the Fall, Among Us VR, BONELAB, Red Matter 2

$29.99 on Oculus

Innovation in accessibility

This award recognizes games with features and content that a wider audience can enjoy.

Winner: God of War: Ragnarok

Available for PS4, PS5

Other nominees: As Dusk Falls, Returnal, Return to Monkey Island, The Last of Us Part 1, The Quarry

Starting at $59.88 at Walmart

best action game

This award is given to the best game in the action genre. These games usually have a heavy focus on combat.

Winner: Bayonetta 3

Available on Nintendo Switch

Other nominees: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, Neon White, Sifu, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge

$55.13 at Amazon

Best Action/Adventure Game

It is awarded to the best games in the action/adventure genre, often blending combat with puzzle solving and exploration.

Winner: God of War Ragnarok

Available for PS4, PS5

Other nominees: A Plague Tale: Requiem, Horizon Forbidden West, Stray, TUNIC

Starting at $59.88 at Walmart

Best RPG

This is awarded to the best game in the role-playing game (RPG) genre. These games often focus on leveling up and customizing and enhancing your character.

Winner: Elden Ring

Available on Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, PS5 and online

Other contenders: Live a Live, Pokémon Legends: Arceus, Triangle Strategy, Xenoblade Chronicles 3

Starting at $44.95 at Walmart

best fighting game

This is for the best games in the fighting game genre. These games focus on player versus player combat.

Winner: Multiversus

Available on Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, PS5 and online

Other Candidates: DNF Duel, JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure All-Star Battle R, The King of Fighters 15, Sif

play for free

best family game

This award is given to games that the whole family can play together regardless of age.

Winner: Kirby and the Forgotten Land

Available on Nintendo Switch

Other nominees: LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope, Nintendo Switch Sports, Splatoon 3

$50.89 at Amazon

Best Sports/Racing Game

This is awarded to the best in the sports or racing genre. Sports games emulate real-life sports such as basketball and football. A racing game is one in which the player tries to reach the finish line as fast as possible.

Winner: Gran Turismo 7

Available for PS4, PS5

Other Contenders: F1 22, FIFA 23, NBA 2K23, OlliOlli World

$29.97 at Walmart

Best SIM/Strategy Game

This is awarded to the game with the best real-time or turn-based simulation. Additionally, the award focuses on the best strategy gameplay.

Winner: Mario + Rabbids Spark of Hope

Available on Nintendo Switch

Other contenders: Dune: Spice Wars, Total War: WARHAMMER 3, Two Point Campus, Victoria 3

$31.98 at Amazon

best multiplayer games

Awarded to games with outstanding multiplayer gameplay, design and experience.

Winner: Splatoon 3

Available on Nintendo Switch

Other contenders: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, MultiVersus, Overwatch 2, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge

$58.99 at Amazon

Content Creator of the Year

Awarded to streamers or content creators who have left a positive impact on the gaming community.

Winner: Ludwig

Other contenders: Karl Jacobs, Nibellion, Nobru, QTCinderella

best esports athletes

Awarded to electronic sports athletes known for outstanding performance and behaviour.

Winner: Jacob “yay” Whiteaker (Cloud9, VALORANT)

available online

Other contenders: Jeong “Chovy” Ji-hoon (Gen.G, LOL), Lee “Faker” Sang-hyeok (T1, LOL), Finn “Karrigan” Andersen (FaZe Clan, CS:GO), Oleksandr “s1mple” Kostyliev (Natus Vincere, CS:GO)

play for free

best esports coach

This award honors electronic sports coaches known for their superior performance and behaviour.

Winner: Matheus “bzkA” Tarasconi (LOUD, VALORANT)

available online

Other nominees: Andrew “B1ad3” Horodensky (Natus Vincere, CS:GO), Erik “D00mbr0s” Sandgren (FPX, VALORANT), Robert “RobbaN” Dahlström (FaZe Clan, CS:GO), Go “Score” Dong- bin (Gen.G, lol)

play for free

Best esports event

Awarded to esports events that provide a great experience for both players and spectators.

Winner: 2022 League of Legends World Championship

available online

Other Candidates: EVO 2022, PGL Major Antwerp 2022, The 2022 Mid-Season Invitational, VALORANT Champions 2022

play for free

best esports games

Awarded to the electronic sports game with the best player experience, taking into account tournaments, community support and content updates.

Winner: Valorant

available online

Other Contenders: Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, DOTA 2, League of Legends, Rocket League

play for free

best esports team

This award recognizes notable esports teams for outstanding performance and behaviour.

Winner: LOUD (VALORANT)

available online

Other contenders: DarkZero Esports (Apex Legends), FaZe Clan (CS:GO), Gen.G (League of Legends), LA Thieves (Call of Duty)

play for free

most anticipated game

It is awarded to the currently unreleased game generating the most excitement among potential players.

Winner: The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Available on Nintendo Switch from May 12, 2023

Other contenders: Final Fantasy 16, Hogwarts Legacy, Resident Evil 4, Starfield

pre-order at walmart

best adaptation

Awarded to the best adaptation of a video game in film, television or comics.

Winner: Arcane: League of Legends

available online

Other contenders: Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, The Cuphead Show!, Sonic the Hedgehog 2, Uncharted

play for free

Video Game Trading Award Winning Games Available Today: Other Video Games:

