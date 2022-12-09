god of war ragnarok, where to buy elden ring

Tech
Put the Oscars aside and make way for the Grammys. He has only one significant award show in December. It’s a game award. Created in 2014 and hosted by video game journalist Geoff Keighley, The Game Awards celebrate the best games of the year, with nominations in various categories, including best game score and best virtual reality. increase. Plus, The Game Awards is his premiere evening for the highly anticipated video game trailer.
Last night, some of the most talked about games of the year, including God of War: Ragnarok and Elden Ring, won several awards. Whether you’re thinking about which games to gift him this holiday season or you’re a gamer looking to treat yourself, we’re here to help you shop for the hottest games of the year. The Game Awards 2022 winners and where to buy are:
The Game Awards 2022 Game of the Year Winners
The winner of this award is considered the best game of the year, excelling in both creativity and technical fidelity.
Winner: Elden Ring
Available on Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, PS5 and online
Other nominees: A Plague Tale: Requiem, God of War Ragnarök, Horizon Forbidden West, Stray, Xenoblade Chronicles 3
Starting at $44.95 at Walmart
best game direction
Winners of this award have outstanding creative vision and innovative design philosophies.
Winner: Elden Ring
Available on Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, PS5 and online
Other contenders: God of War Ragnarok, Horizon Forbidden West, Immortality, Stray
Starting at $44.95 at Walmart
best narrative
Winners of this award are considered to have strong storytelling.
Winner: God of War Ragnarok
Available for PS4, PS5
Other nominees: Plague Tales: Requiem, Elden Ring, Horizon Forbidden West, Immortality
Starting at $59.88 at Walmart
best art direction
This award recognizes outstanding game art design, including character, animation, and environment design.
Winner: Elden Ring
Available on Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, PS5 and online
Other Candidates: God of War: Ragnarok, Horizon Forbidden West, Scorn, Stray
Starting at $44.95 at Walmart
best score/music
The award winners are composers who have created outstanding soundtracks that enhance every aspect of the game.
Winner: Bear McCreary – God of War: Ragnarok
Available for PS4, PS5
Other nominees: Olivier Derivière – A Plague Tale: Requiem, Tsukasa Saito – Elden Ring, Two Feathers – Metal Hellsinger, Mitsuda Yasunori
Starting at $59.88 at Walmart
best audio design
This award recognizes the sound effects and audio that further tie the game apart from the score/music.
Winner: God of War Ragnarok
Available for PS4, PS5
Other contenders: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, Elden Ring, Gran Turismo 7, Horizon Forbidden West
Starting at $59.88 at Walmart
best performance
The winner of this award is an individual with outstanding voice acting, motion or performance capture.
Winner: Christopher Judge – God of War: Ragnarok
Available for PS4, PS5
Other Candidates: Ashley Burch – Horizon Forbidden West, Charlotte McBurney – Plague Story: Requiem, Manon Gage – Immortality, Sunny Suljic – God of War: Ragnarok
Starting at $59.88 at Walmart
game with impact
The winner of this game has a suggestive social message or theme in their story.
Winner: Like Dusk
Available on Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox Cloud Gaming and online
Other nominees: A Memoir Blue, Citizen Sleeper, Endling – Extinction is Forever, Hindsight, I Was a Teenage Exocolonist
Starting at $29.99 at Target
best game in progress
This award goes to the best game with no set endpoint. Primarily understood as a game that is in continuous development.
Winner: Final Fantasy 14 Online
available online
Other nominees: Apex Legends, Destiny 2, Fortnite, Genshin Impact
play free trial
Best Indie Game
This award goes to the best games made by independent or smaller publishers.
Winner: Stray
PS4, PS5 and available online
Other nominees: Cult of the Rum, Neon White, Sif, Tunic
$40 at Walmart
Best Debut Indie Game
This is awarded to the best games made by newly established independent or smaller publishers.
Winner: Stray
PS4, PS5 and available online
Other contenders: Neon White, NORCO, TUNIC, Vampire Survivors
$40 at Walmart
best mobile game
This is for the best games that can be played on mobile devices such as phones and tablets.
Winner: Marvel Snap
Available for iOS, Android and Online
Other nominees: Apex Legends Mobile, Diablo Immortal, Genshin Impact, Tower of Fantasy
play for free
best community support
Winners of this award are recognized for having a transparent and responsive team that is helpful to the player community for updates, patches, etc.
Winner: Final Fantasy 14 Online
available online
Other nominees: Apex Legends, Destiny 2, Fortnite, No Man’s Sky
play free trial
Best VR/AR Game
This is awarded to the best games made for augmented reality and virtual reality platforms such as Meta Quest 2.
Winner: Moss: Book II
PS4, PS5 and available online
Other nominees: After the Fall, Among Us VR, BONELAB, Red Matter 2
$29.99 on Oculus
Innovation in accessibility
This award recognizes games with features and content that a wider audience can enjoy.
Winner: God of War: Ragnarok
Available for PS4, PS5
Other nominees: As Dusk Falls, Returnal, Return to Monkey Island, The Last of Us Part 1, The Quarry
Starting at $59.88 at Walmart
best action game
This award is given to the best game in the action genre. These games usually have a heavy focus on combat.
Winner: Bayonetta 3
Available on Nintendo Switch
Other nominees: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, Neon White, Sifu, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge
$55.13 at Amazon
Best Action/Adventure Game
It is awarded to the best games in the action/adventure genre, often blending combat with puzzle solving and exploration.
Winner: God of War Ragnarok
Available for PS4, PS5
Other nominees: A Plague Tale: Requiem, Horizon Forbidden West, Stray, TUNIC
Starting at $59.88 at Walmart
Best RPG
This is awarded to the best game in the role-playing game (RPG) genre. These games often focus on leveling up and customizing and enhancing your character.
Winner: Elden Ring
Available on Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, PS5 and online
Other contenders: Live a Live, Pokémon Legends: Arceus, Triangle Strategy, Xenoblade Chronicles 3
Starting at $44.95 at Walmart
best fighting game
This is for the best games in the fighting game genre. These games focus on player versus player combat.
Winner: Multiversus
Available on Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, PS5 and online
Other Candidates: DNF Duel, JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure All-Star Battle R, The King of Fighters 15, Sif
play for free
best family game
This award is given to games that the whole family can play together regardless of age.
Winner: Kirby and the Forgotten Land
Available on Nintendo Switch
Other nominees: LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope, Nintendo Switch Sports, Splatoon 3
$50.89 at Amazon
Best Sports/Racing Game
This is awarded to the best in the sports or racing genre. Sports games emulate real-life sports such as basketball and football. A racing game is one in which the player tries to reach the finish line as fast as possible.
Winner: Gran Turismo 7
Available for PS4, PS5
Other Contenders: F1 22, FIFA 23, NBA 2K23, OlliOlli World
$29.97 at Walmart
Best SIM/Strategy Game
This is awarded to the game with the best real-time or turn-based simulation. Additionally, the award focuses on the best strategy gameplay.
Winner: Mario + Rabbids Spark of Hope
Available on Nintendo Switch
Other contenders: Dune: Spice Wars, Total War: WARHAMMER 3, Two Point Campus, Victoria 3
$31.98 at Amazon
best multiplayer games
Awarded to games with outstanding multiplayer gameplay, design and experience.
Winner: Splatoon 3
Available on Nintendo Switch
Other contenders: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, MultiVersus, Overwatch 2, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge
$58.99 at Amazon
Content Creator of the Year
Awarded to streamers or content creators who have left a positive impact on the gaming community.
Winner: Ludwig
Other contenders: Karl Jacobs, Nibellion, Nobru, QTCinderella
best esports athletes
Awarded to electronic sports athletes known for outstanding performance and behaviour.
Winner: Jacob “yay” Whiteaker (Cloud9, VALORANT)
available online
Other contenders: Jeong “Chovy” Ji-hoon (Gen.G, LOL), Lee “Faker” Sang-hyeok (T1, LOL), Finn “Karrigan” Andersen (FaZe Clan, CS:GO), Oleksandr “s1mple” Kostyliev (Natus Vincere, CS:GO)
play for free
best esports coach
This award honors electronic sports coaches known for their superior performance and behaviour.
Winner: Matheus “bzkA” Tarasconi (LOUD, VALORANT)
available online
Other nominees: Andrew “B1ad3” Horodensky (Natus Vincere, CS:GO), Erik “D00mbr0s” Sandgren (FPX, VALORANT), Robert “RobbaN” Dahlström (FaZe Clan, CS:GO), Go “Score” Dong- bin (Gen.G, lol)
play for free
Best esports event
Awarded to esports events that provide a great experience for both players and spectators.
Winner: 2022 League of Legends World Championship
available online
Other Candidates: EVO 2022, PGL Major Antwerp 2022, The 2022 Mid-Season Invitational, VALORANT Champions 2022
play for free
best esports games
Awarded to the electronic sports game with the best player experience, taking into account tournaments, community support and content updates.
Winner: Valorant
available online
Other Contenders: Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, DOTA 2, League of Legends, Rocket League
play for free
best esports team
This award recognizes notable esports teams for outstanding performance and behaviour.
Winner: LOUD (VALORANT)
available online
Other contenders: DarkZero Esports (Apex Legends), FaZe Clan (CS:GO), Gen.G (League of Legends), LA Thieves (Call of Duty)
play for free
most anticipated game
It is awarded to the currently unreleased game generating the most excitement among potential players.
Winner: The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Available on Nintendo Switch from May 12, 2023
Other contenders: Final Fantasy 16, Hogwarts Legacy, Resident Evil 4, Starfield
pre-order at walmart
best adaptation
Awarded to the best adaptation of a video game in film, television or comics.
Winner: Arcane: League of Legends
available online
Other contenders: Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, The Cuphead Show!, Sonic the Hedgehog 2, Uncharted
play for free
Video Game Trading Award Winning Games Available Today: Other Video Games:
|
