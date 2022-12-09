Florida Tech Renews Air Force Research Partnership





Florida Tech and Air Force Center for Technology and Applications Renewed Military Research Agreement This iteration of the Joint Research and Development Agreement, first signed in 2016 and renewed in 2019, builds on previous research efforts by the U.S. Air Force. can be used to create scientific discoveries used by

The Florida Institute of Technology (Florida Tech) and the Air Force Technology and Application Center (AFTAC) have renewed a development agreement to facilitate research on military technology and its development.

A Collaborative Research and Development Agreement (CRADA), which acts as a government contract and permits research and development collaboration between federal laboratories and non-federal agencies, was recently signed by AFTAC and Florida Tech representatives. The agreement will enable rapid research exchanges that both parties can use to generate scientific discoveries.

“This partnership is very important to us, very valuable to us, and we are proud to have this level of partnership in this field,” said executive vice president, president of Florida Tech. Marco Carvalho, COO and one of the three signatories to the deal, said. Thank you for being a colleague, thank you for working with us and for giving us the opportunity to participate in important research that will benefit our country.

First run in 2016 and updated in 2019, CRADA has evolved since its first signature.

The partnership initially focused on cloud computing, according to Florida Tech, but later expanded into AFTAC, including geophysics, nuclear materials and explosions, rapid diagnostics, atmospheric and space operations, technological innovation, and environmental science. Expanded to include all mission sets for .

The Florida Institute of Technology is located in Melbourne, within a few miles of the Patrick Space Force Base. Affiliated with the Air Force until recently, the base houses AFTAC and continues to serve a variety of Air Force missions.

As our hometown partner, we recognize that this is our third CRADA. We want to do everything we can to strengthen that relationship. AFTAC Commander Colonel James Finlayson believes that the future of our workforce lies in our graduates and students.

The agreement estimates that the Air Force could save more than $500,000 through joint efforts between the two organizations.

