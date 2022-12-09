Why Google Missed ChatGPT – by Alex Kantrowitz





It’s been a rough week for Google. After years of preaching that conversation search is the future, we waited for ChatGPT to be discovered by the world.

OpenAI’s powerful chatbot takes queries for the search bar and answers them with amazing conversational replies. He shared recipes, reviewed code, and discussed politics so deftly that screenshots of his answers began filling his social media. This was the future Google promised. But not someone else fulfills it.

How Google missed this moment isn’t just a matter of blind spots. It’s a case of an incumbent company paying close attention to its business, reputation and customer relationships and refusing to release a similar, more powerful technology. And it’s far from the end of the story.

Gaurav Nemade, the former Google product manager who originally spearheaded the LaMDA chatbot, says Google often thinks about how anything could damage its reputation. They lean towards conservatism.

Google’s LaMDA became famous when engineer Blake Lemoine said it was a more capable bot than ChatGPT, but the company is hesitant to make it public. For Google, the problem with chatbots is that they make a lot of mistakes and still present answers with undue confidence. Misleading people with certainty is not ideal for a company that helps them find the right answers. As such, LaMDA remains in research mode.

Even if chatbots fix the accuracy issue, Google still has business model issues to address. The company makes money by clicking on ads next to search results, and matching ads to conversation replies is cumbersome. Imagine being told to go somewhere slimy and useless right after receiving a reply. As such, Google has little incentive to move us beyond traditional search, at least until we figure out how to make the money side work, not in a paradigm-shifting way. In the meantime, we’ll stick with the less impressive Google Assistant.

Clayton Christensen wrote The Innovators Dilemma for a reason. On his Big Technology Podcast this week, Box CEO Aaron Levie says it’s a real dilemma. Google, by nature, doesn’t just want answers to all problems. This reduces the need to click around the web and potentially reduces the need to go to Google.

However, Google’s reason for keeping LaMDA private has been eroded a bit by the emergence of competitors. Waiting for the perfect business model is risky with sophisticated public chatbots like ChatGPT. If you delay it long enough, you can cede the market. It also received criticism as ChatGPT was adopted, maintaining hits that Google otherwise would have had. And ChatGPT’s shortcomings certainly teach people to look skeptical, paving the way for risk-averse Google to release its own version.

For now, ChatGPT’s threat to Google remains somewhat limited. The bot has no internet access, knows nothing about 2021 and beyond (or at least it says so), and has no ads. So, while it may take some traditional queries away from Google, it won’t push the $1.2 trillion company to the brink. At least as it is currently configured.

But things can change quickly. If OpenAI connects his ChatGPT to the internet, it could inspire Google to bring its own product to market, and with it a vision of the future could come to fruition as well. If Google gets involved, anyone who sees Google’s chatbot technology expects Google to win.

If ChatGPT or any other product becomes a real threat, Lemoine said they will just bite the bullet and release LaMDA to smoke ChatGPT.

share

Advertising with big technology gets your product, service or purpose in front of the tech world’s top decision makers. Reply to this email to reach out to our 105,000+ Plugin Tech Insiders and learn more.

Politics at Salesforce is a mess. The FTC wants to block Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision. The Pentagon does big business with big tech. Coinbase’s revenue will drop by 50% this year. Federal prosecutors are investigating Sam Bankman Freed. Foxconn helped end China’s zero Covid policy. A drought may mean your lawn is scorching. Iran executed demonstrator Mohsen Shekari. The City of Arkansas elected her 18-year-old mayor. A man fell off a cruise ship and swam for 20 hours in shark-infested waters to tell his story alive.

$400 billion

Total value lost by the European tech industry in 2022

Twitter is in crisis and Meta needs to regain its mojo. Go for their bread and butter.

Company meta employees brainstorming on building the next Twitter

We talked about ChatGPT with the Slates Whats Next TBD podcast. He also joined CNBC to discuss Disney+’s new advertising product and the status of tech layoffs.

Aaron Levy is the CEO of Box. He joins the Big Technology Podcast where he discusses all the Big Tech headlines including the rise of ChatGPT, Elon Musk’s handling of Twitter, the future of Web3 following FTX, the transformation of Salesforce, and more. Stay tuned for the second half when we discuss whether the worker empowerment movement is over and what it means for the future of remote work.

You can listen to it on Apple, Spotify, or wherever you can get podcasts.

thank you for reading. Share Big Tech if you like it! And keep pressing his like button, at least until the AI ​​does it for you!

question? Please reply to this email or email [email protected]

News tips? Find me at Signal at 516-695-8680

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://bigtechnology.substack.com/p/why-google-missed-chatgpt The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos