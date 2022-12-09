Enhanced iCloud encryption cannot be enabled out of the box from new Apple devices





Starting next week with iOS 16.2, iPadOS 16.2 and macOS 13.1, users will have the option to enable new advanced data protection features that extend end-to-end encryption to many additional areas of iCloud. . Including message backups, photos, notes, reminders, voice memos, etc.

To protect our users, Apple does not allow Advanced Data Protection to be enabled from new devices for an unspecified period of time after the device is first set up and added to the user’s Apple ID account. As for when users will be able to enable the feature from new devices, he’s confirmed a range from late January to early February. This buffer helps prevent malicious actors from enabling features if the user is hacked.

Users can enable advanced data protection from older devices added to the same Apple ID account, such as another iPhone, iPad, or Mac. In this case, all devices added to that Apple ID account will be fully protected by iCloud’s enhanced end-to-end encryption, including new devices still in the waiting period.

When Advanced Data Protection is turned on, the iCloud category encryption keys protected by this feature are removed from Apple’s servers, keeping your data safe in the event of a data breach in the cloud. With this feature enabled, encryption keys are only stored on trusted Apple devices. This means it cannot be accessed by Apple or anyone else. You can turn this feature off at any time, at which point your device will securely upload the encryption key back to Apple’s servers.

Access to data through iCloud.com is disabled by default when Advanced Data Protection is enabled. Users can turn on data access on iCloud.com. This gives your web browser and his Apple temporary access to your data-specific encryption keys.

iCloud uses end-to-end encryption by default without enabling advanced data protection, including passwords stored in iCloud Keychain, health data, Apple Maps search history, and Apple Card transactions. already protects 14 data categories. Apple has a supporting document with a table detailing what is protected by standard level encryption and what is protected by advanced data protection when enabled.

According to Apple, Advanced Data Protection is only available to users in the US and will be rolled out globally in early 2023. For more information on this feature, read Apple’s announcement earlier this week.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.macrumors.com/2022/12/09/advanced-data-protection-time-limit-new-devices/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos