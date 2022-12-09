HomeKit Weekly: Using Google Nest Camera with Floodlight Reveals Obvious Weaknesses of HomeKit Secure Video





A few months ago, I mentioned that I was planning to use a Google Nest Cam with Floodlight with 24/7 recording capabilities in my new home. For my outdoor camera, it’s what I really wanted. I would like to report how we work together.

TL:DR? That’s why I chose the Google Nest Cam with Floodlight for my outdoor camera because it records 24/7 with a Nest Aware subscription and also acts as an outdoor floodlight. Since this is HomeKit Weekly, you may be wondering why I’m looking at Google products. Let me explain today the main product of HomeKit Secure Video.

Lack of 24/7 recording capability hinders HomeKit Secure Video functionality

HomeKit Secure Video has many benefits. It’s tied to your iCloud+ account and allows unlimited cameras for those on the $10.99-per-month plan. HomeKit Secure Video allows you to view your home security camera recordings in the Home app. All recorded footage is end-to-end encrypted and none of the videos count towards iCloud storage. Access HomeKit Secure Video on your iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Mac, or Apple TV.

The video is analyzed by Home Hub and uses on-device intelligence to determine if a person, pet or car is present. You can view the last 10 days of activity in the Home app. With an iCloud+ plan, you can add the HomeKit Secure Video Camera.

50 GB plan: add 1 camera. 200 GB plan: Add up to 5 cameras. 2 TB Plan: Add unlimited cameras.

As you can see, it’s a great product. However, there is no 24/7 recording. He understands that a battery-powered camera doesn’t have 24/7 capability, but I think it’s long overdue for Apple to add batteries to wired cameras. Knowing I have full access to all my footage is a huge relief for me and my family. Despite advances in motion detection, I always like to know that I have a complete timeline of my footage.

Google Nest Cam Setup Experience with Floodlight

I was lucky enough to have an electrician install a Google Nest Cam with Floodlight (I have three in total). The camera is wired to his Floodlight and is battery charged/powered. The camera runs on battery power when the floodlight is switched off. Since it works with Wi-Fi, no additional wiring for data communication is required.

Once the camera is attached, turn it on, open the Google Home app, add your new device, and you’ll be prompted to scan the QR code on the box. All in all, it took about 10 minutes to load the 3 cameras. Easily customize settings such as night vision and angles.

Overall experience in daily use

These cameras are the first Nest cameras I’ve owned, so I just read a post from a friend on 9to5Google to track the features. All in all it was a great experience. Is it end-to-end encrypted? No, otherwise the Nest camera experience is great. Once we started coming and going I could tell who was who and told me my wife was in the backyard and so on. When the camera detects movement, the light will turn on for 5 minutes (customizable duration) on him, then back off.

Key features of Google Nest Cam with Floodlights include:

1080p HD video recording with night vision Advanced motion detection with customizable activity zones Two-way audio for speaking and listening Built-in floodlight for added security Install the Google Home app on your tablet Last 3 Free cloud storage for hours of video Easily shared access with family and friends Weatherproof for outdoor use1 Works with other Nest camera products for a complete solution

The overall experience with the Google Home app has been great so far, but the best features are the 24/7 recording options and the built-in power supply. So far, I am very satisfied with all aspects. Alerts are instant, load fast, and you can easily browse your full history in the Google Home app. Someone at Apple should take note of what Google has done with its first-party smart home products.

Starling Home Hub fills the gap with Nest and HomeKit

HomeKit fans looking to add a Google Nest camera to their system can take advantage of the Starling Home Hub. The device connects directly to a HomeKit hub, bridging the gap between Nest and Apple, giving you a way to use your Nest device alongside his other HomeKit accessories.

The Starling Home Hub is perfect for use with Nest cameras for HomeKit bridging as it provides an easy and secure way to bridge Nest cameras to Apple HomeKit. Once your camera is in HomeKit, you can view and record footage, or use it in HomeKit automations and scenes. This integration also unlocks displaying Google Nest Doorbell on Apple TV. Onboarded all three floodlights and a Google Nest Doorbell. These are now fully available in HomeKit as cameras.

wrap up

As a HomeKit lover, I recognize that other platforms have great offerings. Google’s first party Nest cameras are great and I’m glad I have them at home. I have a NestCam with Floodlight and a new wired Nest Doorbell. As an outdoor camera, I am very satisfied. The Starling Home Hub lets you get the most out of both Apple’s and Google’s smart home platforms. Hopefully Apple will provide a 24/7 recording of him for HomeKit Secure Video during the planning stages. Perfect for products like the Eve Outdoor Cam.

