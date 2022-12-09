Is Aurora Innovation Inc (AUR) a leader in the information technology services industry?





InvestorsObserver’s rating of 42 for Aurora Innovation Inc (AUR) stock places it roughly in the middle of the information technology services industry. In addition to scoring over 58% of stocks in the information technology services industry, the AUR’s overall rating of 42 means the stock scores over 42% of all stocks.

The overall AUR score is 42. Find out what this means for you and get the rest of the AUR rankings! What do these ratings mean? Finding the best stocks to invest in can be difficult. With thousands of options out there, it can be confusing as to what actually constitutes great value. InvestorsObserver lets you choose from eight unique metrics to view the top industries and their best performing stocks. increase. A score of 42 ranks higher than 42% of all stocks. Not only are these scores easy to understand, they are also easy to compare stocks to stocks. You can find the best stocks in your industry or look for sectors with the highest average scores. An overall score is a combination of technical and fundamental factors that serve as a good starting point when analyzing stocks. Traders and investors with different goals may have different goals and will want to consider factors other than the headline numbers before making an investment decision.What is Aurora Innovation Inc’s stock price doing today? Aurora Innovation Inc (AUR) stock is unchanged 0.4% while the S&P 500 is up 0.17% as of 11:21am on Friday, December 9th. Over the past year, the S&P 500 has fallen -14.93% and the AUR has fallen -90.13%. The AUR has lost -$1.48 per share over the past 12 months. Click here for the full stock report for the Aurora Innovation Inc Stock.Stay up to date

