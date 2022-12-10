ISTE and ASCD merge to align curriculum with technology





The non-profit International Institute for Educational Technology (ISTE) and the Association for Supervision and Curriculum Development (ASCD) have merged into one large non-profit last month after ASCD members voted on a deal previously approved by both organizations’ boards of directors. It’s going to be. Joint news release.

After the merger takes effect in January, each entity will continue to use their respective brands, including membership services and annual conferences. The name of the combined nonprofit will be governed by a joint board of directors, but has not yet been decided, the announcement said.

ASCD Interim CEO and Executive Director Sandy Husk was an educator and superintendent early in her career, but the conversation about curriculum and instruction shouldn’t be separate from the conversation about innovation in the classroom. told Government Technology. With the merger, these two he’s topics become he’s one.

this takes time [ASCD] From curriculum content, instruction and pedagogy to innovation and digital, Husk said, it’s all about learning and thinking about these things at the same time.So as soon as possible [curriculum and innovation] Coordination really enhances everyone’s experience.

ISTE CEO Richard Clutter, who leads the combined organization, said the COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the timeline for technology in education. He said school districts could get by without certain digital tools in their classrooms before the early 2020 school closures, but that is no longer the case, and ISTE and his ASCD are committed to digital education. We are working together to support the new reality.

We and the organizations that support educators need to make the necessary changes to support their reality, Culatta told GovTech.

According to Culatta, technology solutions must be effective to achieve improved and productive learning, and ISTE is helping the education technology industry achieve that goal.

technology industry [needs] Building products that align more closely with the principles of learning science and more closely with the principles of highly effective learning [and] Culatta says it provides a tailored user experience that creates a more equitable and inclusive learning environment. So you can also see that we are giving the industry an important boost to build better things.

At the same time, Culatta said schools need to improve their procurement processes. He said many school districts are asking themselves the same questions about acquiring tech tools that they ask about desks and stacks of paper.

He said we need to help the people making these decisions have the information they need to make those decisions and know the kinds of things they should ask.

Culatta added that the combined expertise of the organization will address information sharing between both technology companies and educators, ensuring that new technologies meet the needs of schools. Acquisition, he said, is only one step when schools invest in new classroom technology, Husk added, adding that professional development is essential to making it effective.

Simply pitching something new to educators without providing them with the runway, space, and proper support to learn how to do it will create resistance, create confusion, and create more confusion. According to Husk, it’s a lot of wasted money.

Culatta echoed that sentiment by claiming that training is one of the major focuses of the merger.

One of the things we stress a lot, he said, is that the most important factor in the successful implementation of technology is professional learning by teachers. It is therefore likely that in the future, ISTE and ASCD together will really double what the future of professional learning looks like.

Giovanni Albanese Jr. is a staff writer at the Center for Digital Education. He has covered business, politics, breaking news and professional football in his 15+ year reporting career. He holds a BA in journalism from Salem State University in Massachusetts.

