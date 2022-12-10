TTC Report Card: Small Wins, Unanswered Questions





EU and US leaders gathered on the campus of the University of Maryland in a conference room decked out with robots and lab equipment for the 3rd Annual Trade and Technology Council (TTC). They’ve had small wins on technical or comfort issues, such as AI standards in general and electric car chargers, but electric car protectionism, chips, and the cloud.

When the European Commission and the Biden administration launched the TTC in 2021, trans-Atlantic relations had no choice but to improve.

Under Donald Trump, relations have reached historic lows. Mr Trump paid tribute to Brexit. He ridiculed and sidelined the European Union, seeing trade as a zero-sum game based on TIT-TO-TIT, rather than a rules-based multilateral trading system. The US trade deficit with EU countries reached $169 billion in 2018, a 77.1% increase from 2008. Germany made up two-thirds of her surplus. Despite this ignoring the US services trade surplus, President Trump imposed tariffs of his 25% on European steel imports and his 10% on aluminum imports.

Data sharing has emerged as another big stimulus. The European Court of Justice has ruled that the flow of European personal data across the Atlantic is illegal because the data has been exposed to scrutiny by US spies.

President Joseph Biden has moved to repair some of this damage. During a visit to Brussels this spring, he signed a data-sharing agreement on Privacy Shield 2.0 with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. The European Commission is expected to soon give the go-ahead with a so-called adequacy decision to the establishment of a US presidential decree aimed at reassured Europeans. European courts will have the final say, but their decision will be at least a few years away.

The two sides also worked together to impose export controls on technology sales to Russia. These sanctions included restrictions on the export and re-export of technology for Russia’s energy and defense industries. European sanctions contained several loopholes, but were strong enough to interfere with key elements of Russia’s war machine, such as ammunition resupply.

Other triumphs of transatlantic cooperation include involving more than 60 nations to sign the Declaration on the Future of the Internet, drafted by the White House. Europeans backed US candidate Doreen Bogdan Martin as president of the International Telecommunications Union, the UN body that could oversee the Internet. She defeated Russian candidate Rashid Ismailov by a healthy margin. Thomas Ramanauskas from Lithuania was elected Deputy Executive Director.

In Maryland, Europeans and Americans scored yet another small technical victory, adding to the TTC’s resume. They announced connectivity projects in Jamaica and Kenya to counter China’s Belt and Road initiative in developing countries. The two companies have agreed to work together on a common standard for electric vehicle charging stations and to build an early warning mechanism to spot problems in the semiconductor supply chain.

Failure

However, the TTC meeting failed to address some of the biggest problems casting a shadow over transatlantic technical relations. The Biden administration preaches cooperation, but critics in Europe say it is practicing Trumpian protectionism.

The biggest challenge concerns US inflation reduction legislation that directs public funds to electric vehicle manufacturing and green technology, but only if it’s made in the US. The EU cried foul. In a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron earlier this month, Biden vowed to fine-tune. In Maryland, however, officials did not announce any concrete developments.

Other unresolved tensions stream from Europe’s quest to achieve digital sovereignty. France has imposed a special digital tax on US technology platforms. The EU is seeking to enact its own semiconductor subsidy program, which, if pursued, could compete with or complement the US’s own CHIPS legislation. Europe is considering a cybersecurity certification scheme that could prevent US cloud her providers, led by Amazon, Microsoft and Google, from bidding for many contracts.

Both sides are moving at different speeds to regulate technology. The EU has enacted a landmark digital services law requiring Internet platforms to crack down on illegal content, from counterfeit T-shirts to Holocaust denials, and the U.S. Supreme Court is considering doing the same. There is no transatlantic debate on moderation. Key EU legislation designed to open up digital markets from Silicon Valley leaders, including the Digital Markets Act, the Data Governance Act, and the Data Act, remained unresolved.

The TTC also failed to secure a deal on semiconductors, a key technology sector amid growing competition from authoritarian China. The U.S. has been lobbying the EU to restrict exports of advanced chips to China, but the EU says many of the same restrictions have yet to apply to U.S. companies. Europeans fear that Washington will use China’s threat to the detriment of the EU’s technology industry.

Transatlantic technology leaders are scheduled to meet in Sweden this spring. The Council’s report card risks receiving an F unless they make real progress in an important and imminent trade dispute.

Alexander Werth is Program Officer for the Digital Innovation Initiative at the European Center for Policy Analysis.

